Get Offers Of Up To Rs 65,000 On Tata Cars This August

Published On Aug 18, 2021 08:30 AM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz, Nexon EV, and Safari all carry benefits on them

  • The Tata Tiago is available with savings of up to Rs 35,000. 

  • The Harrier carries the maximum benefits, worth up to Rs 65,000. 

  • The Nexon petrol carries the least benefits. 

Tata Motors has rolled out benefits of up to Rs 65,000 for August 2021. These offers are applicable to all Tata cars, with the Nexon petrol getting the least and Harrier carrying the highest savings. 

Here are all the model-wise offers: 

Tata Tiago

Tata Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 36,400

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

-

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

  • The Tiago gets discounts of up to Rs 35,000. 

  • You can avail a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

  • The hatchback retails from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh. 

Tata Tigor

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

-

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on the Tigor

  • You can avail a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each. 

  • The Tigor retails from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh. 

Tata Altroz

Tata Launches Three New Dark Edition Models

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

-

Corporate Discount

-

Total Benefits

Rs 15,000

  • Tata is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on the top-end XZ trim of the Altroz

  • No other trim carries any benefits 

  • The Altroz is priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh. 

Tata Nexon

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

-

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Rs 15,000

  • The Nexon petrol is available with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, while the diesel gets an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

  • The sub-compact SUV packs the least savings among all Tata cars. 

  • It retails from Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 13.23 lakh. 

Tata Nexon EV

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

-

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

  

Total Benefits

Up To Rs 15,000

  • Tata is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on the XZ+ variant and Rs 15,000 on the LUX variant of the Nexon EV

  • It is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh. 

Tata Harrier

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount

-

Total Benefits

Rs 65,000

  • Save up to Rs 35,000 on the Harrier this month. 

  • There’s a cash discount of Rs 25,000 applicable to all variants, except the Dark and Camo editions. There’s another standard exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. 

  • The SUV is priced from Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh. 

Tata Safari

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

-

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

-

Total Benefits

Rs 25,000

  • The Safari is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. 

  • It is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 22.01 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: The benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for all the details.

