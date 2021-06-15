Force Gurkha To Be Launched Around August 2021

Published On Jun 15, 2021 08:08 AM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The next-gen off-roader will get more features to better rival the Mahindra Thar

The new Gurkha will be launched between July to September.

Gets a modern design overhaul, yet retains its classic G-Class inspired look.

Will gain features such as LED headlamps with DRLs and an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system.

The off-roader will mostly get a 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Force has confirmed that the new-generation Gurkha will be launched in the next quarter (July To September 2021), probably by August 2021.

Force Motors revealed the new generation Gurkha at the Auto Expo 2020. The recently spied shots confirm that there’s no change from the showcased model. The manufacturer claims that every panel onboard is completely new. While you can spot modern touches like pasted windscreens, fixed rear window and smoothed-out edges, it retains the classic Mercedes G-Class inspired styling.

The cabin of the Force Gurkha has been revamped with an all-black theme with rear captain seats and jump seats in the boot. It will further feature LED headlamps with DRLs, power windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system, optional alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

The new Gurkha should come with its existing 90PS/260Nm 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There are chances that it could later get the more powerful 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine. 4X4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and manual (front and rear) locking differentials will continue as standard fitments.

The new model is expected to demand a premium over the earlier recorded prices: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is expected to undercut the prices of the Mahindra Thar, its fiercest competitor.