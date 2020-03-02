Fifth-gen Honda City Spied Emission Testing In India

Published On Mar 02, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Honda City 2020

Honda is expected to offer the new City with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

Honda will debut the fifth-gen City in India on March 16.

It made its global debut in Thailand in November 2019.

Expected to get a 6-speed MT with the petrol variants and a CVT gearbox with the diesel variants.

Honda is expected to offer the sedan with new features such as ventilated seats, connected car tech, and a digital instrument cluster.

It is expected to command a premium over the current-gen City.

Key rivals include Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift.

The fifth-gen Honda City will debut in India on March 16. We have now got our hands on a recent spy shot that reveals the sedan undergoing emission testing in India.

Honda is expected to offer the new City with a set of BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine will be carried over from the current-gen City, the diesel engine will be upgraded to meet the upcoming emission norms. The BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 119PS of power and 145Nm of torque in the fourth-gen City.

Honda offers the petrol-powered City with a 5-speed MT and a CVT while the diesel-powered model is available only with a 6-speed MT gearbox. However, this could change as the carmaker will be offering a diesel-CVT option with the fifth-gen City just like the Amaze . The petrol version of the new City is expected to come with a 6-speed MT. Honda could also offer a petrol-hybrid variant of the sedan in 2021.

Even though the India-spec fifth-gen City hasn’t been unveiled as yet, we expect it to pack in similar features as those offered on the Thailand-spec model at least. Some of the features expected include a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech. Features such as auto AC, a sunroof, auto LED headlamps, and a rear parking camera are likely to be carried forward into the next-gen model. Safety features could include up to six airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

We expect Honda to launch the fifth-gen City in India in April 2020. While the current City is priced between Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the next-gen City is expected to command a premium over the current model. It will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Toyota Yaris , upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid.

