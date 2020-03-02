Fifth-gen Honda City Spied Emission Testing In India
Published On Mar 02, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Honda City 2020
Honda is expected to offer the new City with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines
-
Honda will debut the fifth-gen City in India on March 16.
-
It made its global debut in Thailand in November 2019.
-
Expected to get a 6-speed MT with the petrol variants and a CVT gearbox with the diesel variants.
-
Honda is expected to offer the sedan with new features such as ventilated seats, connected car tech, and a digital instrument cluster.
-
It is expected to command a premium over the current-gen City.
-
Key rivals include Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift.
The fifth-gen Honda City will debut in India on March 16. We have now got our hands on a recent spy shot that reveals the sedan undergoing emission testing in India.
Honda is expected to offer the new City with a set of BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine will be carried over from the current-gen City, the diesel engine will be upgraded to meet the upcoming emission norms. The BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 119PS of power and 145Nm of torque in the fourth-gen City.
Honda offers the petrol-powered City with a 5-speed MT and a CVT while the diesel-powered model is available only with a 6-speed MT gearbox. However, this could change as the carmaker will be offering a diesel-CVT option with the fifth-gen City just like the Amaze. The petrol version of the new City is expected to come with a 6-speed MT. Honda could also offer a petrol-hybrid variant of the sedan in 2021.
Related: Honda City Hybrid To Get Same Tech As Jazz Hybrid Which Delivers Over 30kmpl!
Even though the India-spec fifth-gen City hasn’t been unveiled as yet, we expect it to pack in similar features as those offered on the Thailand-spec model at least. Some of the features expected include a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech. Features such as auto AC, a sunroof, auto LED headlamps, and a rear parking camera are likely to be carried forward into the next-gen model. Safety features could include up to six airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.
We expect Honda to launch the fifth-gen City in India in April 2020. While the current City is priced between Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the next-gen City is expected to command a premium over the current model. It will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift, Volkswagen Vento, and Skoda Rapid.
Read More on : Honda City diesel