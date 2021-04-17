  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsFifth-gen Honda City Gets Dearer By Rs 10,000

Fifth-gen Honda City Gets Dearer By Rs 10,000

Modified On Apr 17, 2021 12:48 PM By Rohit for Honda City

All models in Honda’s portfolio, save for the fourth-gen City, see a hike

  • Honda now retails the new City from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.94 lakh.

  • The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

  • The Jazz is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

  • Honda sells the WR-V from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh.

  • The fourth-gen City sees no price revision, still priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda is among the many carmakers that have bumped up the prices of their models in April 2021. So all Honda models, except the fourth-gen City, see a hike this time. While there’s no official word from Honda, the increment is likely due to rising input costs. Here’s how much more you need to pay for each model now:

Fifth-gen Honda City

Fifth-gen Honda City

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

No change

V CVT

Rs 12.29 lakh

Rs 12.39 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VX MT

Rs 12.35 lakh

Rs 12.45 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VX CVT

Rs 13.65 lakh

Rs 13.75 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZX MT

Rs 13.34 lakh

Rs 13.44 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZX CVT

Rs 14.64 lakh

Rs 14.74 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 12.59 lakh

+Rs 10,000

VX MT

Rs 13.85 lakh

Rs 13.95 lakh

+Rs 10,000

ZX MT

Rs 14.84 lakh

Rs 14.94 lakh

+Rs 10,000

  • The prices of both the petrol and diesel variants (except the base-spec V MT petrol) of the fifth-gen City have shot up by Rs 10,000.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 6.22 lakh

Rs 6.22 lakh

No change

S MT

Rs 6.93 lakh

Rs 7 lakh

+Rs 7,000

S MT Special Edition

Rs 7.05 lakh

Rs 7.12 lakh

+Rs 7,000

V MT

Rs 7.53 lakh

Rs 7.60 lakh

+Rs 7,000

S CVT

Rs 7.83 lakh

Rs 7.90 lakh

+Rs 7,000

S CVT Special Edition

Rs 7.95 lakh

Rs 8.02 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 8.01 lakh

Rs 8.08 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 8.01 lakh

Rs 8.01 lakh

No change

V CVT

Rs 8.43 lakh

Rs 8.50 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX CVT

Rs 8.84 lakh

Rs 8.91 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX CVT Exclusive Edition

Rs 8.84 lakh

Rs 8.84 lakh

No change

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

E MT

Rs 7.68 lakh

Rs 7.68 lakh

No change

S MT

Rs 8.23 lakh

Rs 8.35 lakh

+Rs 12,000

S MT Special Edition

Rs 8.35 lakh

Rs 8.47 lakh

+Rs 12,000

V MT

Rs 8.83 lakh

Rs 8.95 lakh

+Rs 12,000

S CVT

Rs 9.03 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

+Rs 12,000

S CVT Special Edition

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 9.27 lakh

+Rs 12,000

VX MT

Rs 9.31 lakh

Rs 9.43 lakh

+Rs 12,000

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 9.31 lakh

Rs 9.31 lakh

No change

V CVT

Rs 9.63 lakh

Rs 9.75 lakh

+Rs 12,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

VX CVT Exclusive Edition

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

  • Honda has hiked the prices of all the petrol-powered variants of the Amaze (except the base-spec E) by Rs 7,000.

  • The Amaze diesel has become costlier by Rs 12,000 but the price of the base-spec E and the range-topping VX CVT remain the same.

  • The petrol and diesel Exclusive Editions remain unaffected by the price hike.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

V MT

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 7.55 lakh

No change

V CVT

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 8.64 lakh

+Rs 9,000

VX MT

Rs 8.15 lakh

Rs 8.24 lakh

+Rs 9,000

VX CVT

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 9.24 lakh

+Rs 9,000

ZX MT

Rs 8.79 lakh

Rs 8.88 lakh

+Rs 9,000

ZX CVT

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 9.79 lakh

No change

  • Honda has increased the prices of the petrol-only Jazz by Rs 9,000. The price hike, however, is not applicable to the base-spec V MT and top-spec ZX CVT variants.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 8.62 lakh

+Rs 7,000

VX MT

Rs 9.75 lakh

Rs 9.75 lakh

No change

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 9.75 lakh

Rs 9.75 lakh

No change

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

SV MT

Rs 9.85 lakh

Rs 9.85 lakh

No change

VX MT

Rs 11.05 lakh

Rs 11.05 lakh

No change

VX MT Exclusive Edition

Rs 11.05 lakh

Rs 11.05 lakh

No change

  • Only the base-spec SV MT petrol variant of the WR-V has become pricier by Rs 7,000. 

  • All other variants are priced the same as before.

Fourth-gen Honda City

The fourth-gen City remains unaffected by the price hike. Honda offers the sedan in only two petrol-manual variants -- SV and V -- priced at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh respectively.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Honda City Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda WR-V
  • Honda City
  • Honda Jazz
*Estimated Price New Delhi
