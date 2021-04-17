Fifth-gen Honda City Gets Dearer By Rs 10,000
All models in Honda’s portfolio, save for the fourth-gen City, see a hike
Honda now retails the new City from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.94 lakh.
The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.
The Jazz is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.
Honda sells the WR-V from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh.
The fourth-gen City sees no price revision, still priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.
Honda is among the many carmakers that have bumped up the prices of their models in April 2021. So all Honda models, except the fourth-gen City, see a hike this time. While there’s no official word from Honda, the increment is likely due to rising input costs. Here’s how much more you need to pay for each model now:
Fifth-gen Honda City
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
No change
|
V CVT
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
Rs 12.45 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 13.65 lakh
|
Rs 13.75 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 13.34 lakh
|
Rs 13.44 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 14.64 lakh
|
Rs 14.74 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 12.59 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 13.85 lakh
|
Rs 13.95 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 14.84 lakh
|
Rs 14.94 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
The prices of both the petrol and diesel variants (except the base-spec V MT petrol) of the fifth-gen City have shot up by Rs 10,000.
Honda Amaze
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E MT
|
Rs 6.22 lakh
|
Rs 6.22 lakh
|
No change
|
S MT
|
Rs 6.93 lakh
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
S MT Special Edition
|
Rs 7.05 lakh
|
Rs 7.12 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
V MT
|
Rs 7.53 lakh
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
S CVT
|
Rs 7.83 lakh
|
Rs 7.90 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
S CVT Special Edition
|
Rs 7.95 lakh
|
Rs 8.02 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 8.01 lakh
|
Rs 8.08 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT Exclusive Edition
|
Rs 8.01 lakh
|
Rs 8.01 lakh
|
No change
|
V CVT
|
Rs 8.43 lakh
|
Rs 8.50 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 8.84 lakh
|
Rs 8.91 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX CVT Exclusive Edition
|
Rs 8.84 lakh
|
Rs 8.84 lakh
|
No change
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E MT
|
Rs 7.68 lakh
|
Rs 7.68 lakh
|
No change
|
S MT
|
Rs 8.23 lakh
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
S MT Special Edition
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
Rs 8.47 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
V MT
|
Rs 8.83 lakh
|
Rs 8.95 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
S CVT
|
Rs 9.03 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
S CVT Special Edition
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
Rs 9.27 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 9.31 lakh
|
Rs 9.43 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
VX MT Exclusive Edition
|
Rs 9.31 lakh
|
Rs 9.31 lakh
|
No change
|
V CVT
|
Rs 9.63 lakh
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
+Rs 12,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
|
VX CVT Exclusive Edition
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
Honda has hiked the prices of all the petrol-powered variants of the Amaze (except the base-spec E) by Rs 7,000.
The Amaze diesel has become costlier by Rs 12,000 but the price of the base-spec E and the range-topping VX CVT remain the same.
The petrol and diesel Exclusive Editions remain unaffected by the price hike.
Honda Jazz
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
V MT
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
No change
|
V CVT
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 8.64 lakh
|
+Rs 9,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 8.15 lakh
|
Rs 8.24 lakh
|
+Rs 9,000
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
Rs 9.24 lakh
|
+Rs 9,000
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
+Rs 9,000
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
No change
Honda has increased the prices of the petrol-only Jazz by Rs 9,000. The price hike, however, is not applicable to the base-spec V MT and top-spec ZX CVT variants.
Honda WR-V
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV MT
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 8.62 lakh
|
+Rs 7,000
|
VX MT
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
No change
|
VX MT Exclusive Edition
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
No change
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
SV MT
|
Rs 9.85 lakh
|
Rs 9.85 lakh
|
No change
|
VX MT
|
Rs 11.05 lakh
|
Rs 11.05 lakh
|
No change
|
VX MT Exclusive Edition
|
Rs 11.05 lakh
|
Rs 11.05 lakh
|
No change
Only the base-spec SV MT petrol variant of the WR-V has become pricier by Rs 7,000.
All other variants are priced the same as before.
The fourth-gen City remains unaffected by the price hike. Honda offers the sedan in only two petrol-manual variants -- SV and V -- priced at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh respectively.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
