Fifth-gen Honda City Gets Dearer By Rs 10,000

Modified On Apr 17, 2021

All models in Honda’s portfolio, save for the fourth-gen City, see a hike

Honda now retails the new City from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.94 lakh.

The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

The Jazz is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Honda sells the WR-V from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh.

The fourth-gen City sees no price revision, still priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda is among the many carmakers that have bumped up the prices of their models in April 2021. So all Honda models, except the fourth-gen City, see a hike this time. While there’s no official word from Honda, the increment is likely due to rising input costs. Here’s how much more you need to pay for each model now:

Fifth-gen Honda City

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh No change V CVT Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh +Rs 10,000 VX MT Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh +Rs 10,000 VX CVT Rs 13.65 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZX MT Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 13.44 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZX CVT Rs 14.64 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh +Rs 10,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh +Rs 10,000 VX MT Rs 13.85 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZX MT Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh +Rs 10,000

The prices of both the petrol and diesel variants (except the base-spec V MT petrol) of the fifth-gen City have shot up by Rs 10,000.

Honda Amaze

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 6.22 lakh Rs 6.22 lakh No change S MT Rs 6.93 lakh Rs 7 lakh +Rs 7,000 S MT Special Edition Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.12 lakh +Rs 7,000 V MT Rs 7.53 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh +Rs 7,000 S CVT Rs 7.83 lakh Rs 7.90 lakh +Rs 7,000 S CVT Special Edition Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.02 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 8.01 lakh Rs 8.08 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 8.01 lakh Rs 8.01 lakh No change V CVT Rs 8.43 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX CVT Rs 8.84 lakh Rs 8.91 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX CVT Exclusive Edition Rs 8.84 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh No change

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E MT Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh No change S MT Rs 8.23 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh +Rs 12,000 S MT Special Edition Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.47 lakh +Rs 12,000 V MT Rs 8.83 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh +Rs 12,000 S CVT Rs 9.03 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh +Rs 12,000 S CVT Special Edition Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.27 lakh +Rs 12,000 VX MT Rs 9.31 lakh Rs 9.43 lakh +Rs 12,000 VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 9.31 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh No change V CVT Rs 9.63 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh +Rs 12,000 VX CVT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change VX CVT Exclusive Edition Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change

Honda has hiked the prices of all the petrol-powered variants of the Amaze (except the base-spec E) by Rs 7,000.

The Amaze diesel has become costlier by Rs 12,000 but the price of the base-spec E and the range-topping VX CVT remain the same.

The petrol and diesel Exclusive Editions remain unaffected by the price hike.

Honda Jazz

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh No change V CVT Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.64 lakh +Rs 9,000 VX MT Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.24 lakh +Rs 9,000 VX CVT Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.24 lakh +Rs 9,000 ZX MT Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh +Rs 9,000 ZX CVT Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh No change

Honda has increased the prices of the petrol-only Jazz by Rs 9,000. The price hike, however, is not applicable to the base-spec V MT and top-spec ZX CVT variants.

Honda WR-V

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.62 lakh +Rs 7,000 VX MT Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh No change VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh No change

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference SV MT Rs 9.85 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh No change VX MT Rs 11.05 lakh Rs 11.05 lakh No change VX MT Exclusive Edition Rs 11.05 lakh Rs 11.05 lakh No change

Only the base-spec SV MT petrol variant of the WR-V has become pricier by Rs 7,000.

All other variants are priced the same as before.

The fourth-gen City remains unaffected by the price hike. Honda offers the sedan in only two petrol-manual variants -- SV and V -- priced at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh respectively.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

