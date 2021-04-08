Honda Cars Pack Discounts Of Up To Rs 38,851 In April 2021

Modified On Apr 08, 2021 10:32 AM By Rohit for Honda City

The fifth-gen City has made a comeback in the offer’s list after a month’s hiatus

Honda is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 38,851 on the Amaze.

The fifth-gen City is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 32,527 offered on the WR-V .

The facelifted Jazz gets total benefits of up to Rs 32,248.

All offers valid until the end of April 2021.

If you are looking to buy a Honda car in April, the carmaker is offering all models including the fifth-gen City with various discounts. However, the sedan’s previous-gen model has been omitted from this month’s list of offers. Here’s a look at the model-wise savings valid until the end of April:

Honda Amaze (Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 23,851 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,851

The above mentioned offers are applicable to the petrol-powered S MT variant of the Amaze .

All other variants get the same exchange bonus while carrying a cash discount of up to Rs 17,000. They also come with free accessories worth up to Rs 17,105.

You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories, but cannot combine the two.

Fifth-gen Honda City (Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.94 lakh)

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000

The exchange bonus can be availed on both petrol- and diesel-powered variants of the fifth-gen City.

Honda WR-V (Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 17,527 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,527

Honda is providing both the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V with the above savings.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but cannot combine the two.

Honda Jazz (Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 17,248 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,248

All variants of the Jazz are eligible for the above-mentioned discounts.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but not both.

Note: Besides the above-mentioned offers, there are additional loyalty and exchange benefits worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,000, respectively, for all existing Honda customers. Select corporate employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

