Honda Cars Pack Discounts Of Up To Rs 38,851 In April 2021
The fifth-gen City has made a comeback in the offer’s list after a month’s hiatus
-
Honda is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 38,851 on the Amaze.
-
The fifth-gen City is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
Discounts of up to Rs 32,527 offered on the WR-V.
-
The facelifted Jazz gets total benefits of up to Rs 32,248.
-
All offers valid until the end of April 2021.
If you are looking to buy a Honda car in April, the carmaker is offering all models including the fifth-gen City with various discounts. However, the sedan’s previous-gen model has been omitted from this month’s list of offers. Here’s a look at the model-wise savings valid until the end of April:
Honda Amaze (Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh)
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 23,851
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 38,851
-
The above mentioned offers are applicable to the petrol-powered S MT variant of the Amaze.
-
All other variants get the same exchange bonus while carrying a cash discount of up to Rs 17,000. They also come with free accessories worth up to Rs 17,105.
-
You can either avail the cash discount or the free accessories, but cannot combine the two.
Fifth-gen Honda City (Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.94 lakh)
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
-
The exchange bonus can be availed on both petrol- and diesel-powered variants of the fifth-gen City.
Honda WR-V (Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh)
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 17,527
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 32,527
-
Honda is providing both the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V with the above savings.
-
Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but cannot combine the two.
Honda Jazz (Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh)
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 17,248
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 32,248
-
All variants of the Jazz are eligible for the above-mentioned discounts.
-
Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but not both.
Note: Besides the above-mentioned offers, there are additional loyalty and exchange benefits worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,000, respectively, for all existing Honda customers. Select corporate employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
