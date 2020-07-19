Fifth-gen Honda City Accessories Detailed

Published On Jul 19, 2020 01:00 PM By Sonny for Honda City

It’s the only way to get front parking sensors and a wireless charger with the new City

New City gets the option of even more chrome around its exterior.

Honda offers front parking sensors and wireless charging pad as accessories.

Gets choice of seat upholstery patterns, including one in black as well.

Honda also offers curated accessory packages for the new City.

The latest generation Honda City has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is a well equipped compact sedan and available in three variants: V, VX and ZX. While it is a good looking car from the start, Honda does offer some degree of personalization for the new City by the way of accessories. The accessories available for the new City are as follows:

Exterior

Window chrome moulding

It adds a strip of chrome along the bottom of the window line.

Door visor with chrome

This adds a chrome accent to the door visors along the top.

Roof end visor strip

It adds a dark gradient tint across the top section of the rear windscreen to reduce the harshness of the light through it.

Front bumper side and centre garnish

Honda offers more chrome accents to the sides of the front bumper connecting the bottom of the air dam and the fog lamps. There is also the option of adding a chrome accent to the bottom of the air dam, labelled as the front bumper centre garnish for the City.

Door lower garnish and door edge garnish

The City can be adorned with bits of chrome on the lower part of the doors. Honda also offers some branded door protectors as door edge garnish.

Trunk chrome garnish

Customers can add a strip of chrome to connect the tail lamps, along the edge of the trunk indent that houses the number plate.

Tail lamp chrome garnish

The taillamps of the new Honda City can also get a chrome lining which would complete the look of the chrome garnish on the trunk lid.

Rear bumper centre garnish

As the name suggests, this is a chrome application in the middle of the rear bumper along the bottom edge.

Body side moulding

In case you want some protective accessories instead of shiny ones, Honda offers these side mouldings along the lower halves of the doors.

Door handle protector

It protects the door handle from scrapes in tight spaces.

Trunk spoiler with LED brake lamp

We may not have got the sporty turbo-petrol variant of the new Honda City in India, but you can have this sporty spoiler with an LED brake light in the centre.

Bumper corner protector (front and rear)

These body-coloured accessories for the front and rear bumpers along their lower edges act as protection against high kerbs.

Body cover

It is the typical branded cover for the Honda City to protect it against the elements.

Interiors & features

Step illumination around the scuff plates

Honda will add four lights that would illuminate the scuff plates on the door sills to make it easier to get in and out of the car in poorly lit areas. It adds to the premium feel of the car.

Front footwell lighting

While it is offered as part of the top-spec City ZX feature list, Honda also offers to fit lamps in the front footwells as an accessory.

Logo projector puddle lamps

The City can also be fitted with puddle lamps under the front doors that project a special logo of the sedan’s name onto the floor.

Seat covers

The Honda City can be had with different designs for the seat covers and mostly in beige. The options are as follows:

Embossed perforation beige

Embossed perforation black (if you wish to have an all-black cabin)

Multigathering

Diamond pattern

Perforation

Wireless charger with phone holder

Honda should have offered this feature as part of the City’s feature list anyway. But since they don’t, you can have it as an accessory which Honda says you can mount to the central AC vent next to the touchscreen infotainment system.

Transparent floor mat

In case you need an extra layer of protection for the car’s floor, Honda also offers a transparent mat.

Boot tray

The boot of the City has a nice lining to it as standard. But if you fear the risk of spillages or intend to carry mucky items in the trunk, Honda offers a trunk tray which will be easier to remove and clean.

Steering wheel cover

This accessory could be useful for any variant of the City - whether it’s the base-spec model or the ones that get a leather steering wheel. A steering wheel cover is one way to keep the actual one clean for longer.

Front parking sensors with switch

Another accessory that we would have liked to see as a factory-fit feature on the new City. Perhaps it is some consolation that Honda does offer these as an extra, with the added switch to turn it off when not needed, such as bumper to bumper traffic.

Accessory Packages

In case you can’t quite make your mind up about which exterior accessories to get and which ones to avoid, Honda has curated three of its own accessory kits. In different combinations of the accessories listed above, these are kits on offer:

Chrome Package - Admirer

Front bumper side garnish

Trunk garnish

Taillamp garnish

Door lower garnish

Chrome Package - Elegance

Front bumper centre garnish

Window chrome moulding

Rear bumper centre garnish

Door visor with chrome

Utility Package

Bumper protector (front and rear)

Door handle protector

Door edge garnish

Body side moulding

