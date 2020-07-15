Published On Jul 15, 2020 07:29 PM By Dhruv for Honda City

The Honda City is back in a new avatar to reclaim its list at the top of the table. Well, the price table at least...

Honda has launched the fifth-gen City in India and with rather competitive prices. And the competition doesn’t only include the likes of Maruti Ciaz or Hyundai Verna but even the fourth-gen Honda City. Honda is keeping the older model of the City on the shelves for the foreseeable future. So let’s take a look at how the 2020 City’s prices compare against that of its rivals.

Petrol

5th-gen Honda City 4th-gen Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Toyota Yaris Rider - Rs 7.49 lakh Sigma - Rs 8.31 lakh Rider Plus - Rs 7.99 lakh Delta - Rs 8.93 lakh S - Rs 9.31 lakh Trendline - Rs 8.87 lakh J Optional - Rs 8.86 lakh Comfortline Plus - Rs 10 lakh J CVT Optional - Rs 9.56 lakh SV MT - Rs 9.91 lakh Zeta - Rs 9.70 lakh Ambition - Rs 9.99 lakh Highline - Rs 10 lakh G Optional - Rs 9.86 lakh Delta AT - Rs 9.97 lakh Alpha - Rs 9.97 lakh S - Rs 10.08 lakh Onyx - Rs 10.19 lakh Zeta AT - Rs 10.08 lakh V MT - Rs 10.66 lakh SX - Rs 10.70 lakh V MT - Rs 10.90 lakh Alpha AT - Rs 11.09 lakh Style - Rs 11.49 lakh G CVT Optional - Rs 11.06 lakh J - Rs 11.08 lakh V CVT - Rs 12.20 lakh G - Rs 11.75 lakh VX MT - Rs 12.26 lakh VX MT - Rs 11.82 lakh SX CVT - Rs 11.95 lakh Monte Carlo - Rs 11.79 lakh Highline Plus - Rs 11.99 lakh J CVT - Rs 11.78 lakh V CVT - Rs 12.01 lakh SX Opt - Rs 12.60 lakh V Optional - Rs 12.09 lakh ZX MT - Rs 13.15 lakh ZX MT - Rs 13.01 lakh G CVT - Rs 12.95 lakh VX CVT - Rs 13.56 lakh VX CVT - Rs 13.12 lakh V CVT Optional - Rs 13.29 lakh SX CVT Opt - Rs 13.85 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 14.45 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 14.31 lakh SX Opt Turbo - Rs 13.99 lakh VX CVT - Rs 14.30 lakh

Compared to the fourth-gen Honda City, the new City commands a premium ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 45,000.

The Skoda Rapid’s Rider variant is the least expensive base variant among all the models.

In fact, the Rapid’s second variant from the bottom comes next. These two variants of the Rapid have replaced the Ciaz at the bottom of the table.

The Toyota Yaris also finds an honourable mention here for being the most affordable automatic offering of the lot. Its J CVT Optional variant is Rs 41,000 cheaper than the nearest automatic, that is the Ciaz Delta AT.

When it comes to top-spec manuals, the Ciaz is the most economical offering, topping out at slightly more than Rs 10 lakh. The Skoda Rapid’s Monte Carlo Edition comes in second in the category, costing slightly under Rs 12 lakh.

The Rapid is also the least expensive turbo-petrol offering on the list. The Verna, with its single turbo variant, is the highest priced turbo-petrol variant (it also packs in a DCT).

The Rapid and Vento will be offered with automatic transmissions in the near future.

If we consider only naturally aspirated engines, the new City has the most expensive top variant.

The new City is the most expensive manual transmission offering in the segment.

The new City is also first in line when it comes to having the most expensive automatic variant amongst its peers.

Diesel

2020 Honda City Hyundai Verna S Plus - Rs 10.65 lakh V - Rs 12.40 lakh SX - Rs 12.05 lakh SX AT - Rs 13.20 lakh VX - Rs 13.76 lakh SX Opt - Rs 13.94 lakh ZX - Rs 14.65 lakh SX Opt AT - Rs 15.09 lakh

There is not a lot of competition when it comes to diesel offerings. You can only pick between the fifth-gen Honda City and the Hyundai Verna.

The Verna has the least expensive base variant and the least expensive top variant when it comes to manual transmissions. That makes the City the car which has the most expensive base variant and the most expensive top variant.

As far as automatics are concerned, you only have the option of Hyundai Verna in this segment, which means there is no competition.

This comparison of price is by no means a clear indicator of which is the better car. We can only answer that question definitively by conducting a road test. However, if the price of a car is one of the most important factors for you when buying a new car, the above given comparisons will definitely help you in getting a clear picture of the compact sedan segment.

