Facelifted Tata Safari Spied With ADAS For The First Time

Modified On Dec 26, 2022 01:26 PM By Ansh for Tata New Safari

The updated version will come with minor cosmetic changes and some new features

The facelifted Safari could get refreshed visual tweaks inside out.

The front bumper showcases a radar module, suggesting the presence of ADAS.

Tata could unveil it at the 2023 Auto Expo.

No mechanical changes expected

Prices could likely start at Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Safari, Tata’s flagship in the SUV segment, has been due for an update for a while, and now, it is imminent. A camouflaged test mule of the facelifted model has been spotted. While it’s still camouflaged, we can spot a radar module housed in the front bumper, suggesting that it will come with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities.

Just like other ADAS-equipped cars in the market, the Safari could also feature lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection, frontal-collision assist and adaptive cruise control. Tata has already teased that it will showcase its radar-based technology at the Auto Expo 2023. We exclusively spied the Harrier facelift recently which also carried the radar module.

Apart from the radar module and a slightly tweaked front grille, the test mule doesn’t seem to carry any other difference over its outgoing version. While its interiors haven’t been spotted yet, expect some visual changes and a fresh upholstery here.

The facelifted Safari will not get any mechanical changes and will likely retain the powertrain from the current model which gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine churning out 170PS and 350Nm. This unit is paired with a six-speed manual and an optional six-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the Safari facelift is expected to gain some. Tata’s also going to showcase its advancements in the connected car technology at the Auto Expo 2023. So, we’re expecting a new infotainment unit with an advanced operating system offering more advanced telematics and remote features. The current Tata Safari comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a nine-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control and a six-way-adjustable driver seat.

Tata could unveil the facelifted Safari at the 2023 Auto Expo and will likely launch it around April at an expected starting price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete against the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700.

