Published On Feb 01, 2024 06:17 PM By Ansh for Skoda Enyaq iV

The Skoda Enyaq iV had previously been spotted testing in India, hinting towards its launch soon

The Enyaq iV gets three battery pack options globally: 52 kWh, 58 kWh and 77 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 510 km.

The first two come with a rear-wheel-drivetrain and the third one comes with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups.

It supports fast charging of up to 125 kW, using which it can be juiced up from 5 to 80 percent in just 38 minutes.

Features include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, nine airbags, 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Expected to be launched later this year with a likely starting price of Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, we have another EV making its India-debut in the form of the Skoda Enyaq iV. While we have already spied some units under testing, this is India’s official introduction to the electric SUV. Skoda is planning to launch this electric SUV in India sometime this year, and when launched, it will be Skoda’s first EV in the country. Here are all the details that you need to know about Skoda’s electric offering.

Exterior

Up front, the Enyaq comes with Skoda’s iconic grille design but acting as an illuminated section of the fascia comprising 130 LEDs. The headlights are sleek and with a slim LED DRL on the bottom end. It gets sharp lines on the bonnet and on the bumpers, giving it a sporty look.

Seeing it in profile, you notice the electric crossover’s sloped roofline, likely aiding in its aerodynamic efficiency and the 21-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. The rear design is much more sober in comparison but still sporty. It gets an integrated spoiler, sleek tail lights with the Skoda branding in the middle, and a thick black bumper with a silver skid plate.

Cabin

Inside, the global-spec Enyaq iV gets a minimalist but premium cabin with different themes based on the chosen variants. The dashboard consists of multiple layers which bulges out in the middle to make space for the large touchscreen on top of it.

The Skoda electric SUV gets leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting strip running across the width of the dashboard, and a centre console connected to the front centre armrest.

Battery Pack Options

Battery Pack (Net Capacity) 52 kWh 58 kWh 77 kWh Power 148 PS 179 PS Up to 306 PS Torque 220 Nm 310 Nm Up to 460 Nm Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD/ AWD Claimed Range (WLTP) 340 km 390 km Up to 510 km

Internationally, the Skoda Enyaq iV gets three battery pack options: 52 kWh, 58 kWh, and 77 kWh (net capacity figures). The first two come in a rear-wheel drive configuration, and the biggest one comes with the choice of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup as well.

For charging, the Enyaq iV supports DC fast charging of up to 125 kW, using which its battery pack can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in just 38 minutes.

Features & Safety

The Enyaq iV is a highly equipped electric SUV from Skoda. It features a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat with massage function, heated front and rear seats, three-zone climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) tech like lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Price & Rivals

When launched in India, likely as a CBU (completely built up import) model, the Skoda Enyaq iV can be priced from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the likes of Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.