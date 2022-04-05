5 Things You Can Expect From The 2022 Maruti Ertiga And XL6

Published On Apr 05, 2022 12:32 PM By Sonny for Maruti Ertiga 2022

The highly popular Maruti MPVs are getting mild cosmetic updates and more features

Maruti Suzuki has a host of new and/or updated models lined up for launch in 2022 and next up, coming this April, are the MPVs: the Ertiga and XL6. The second-gen Ertiga was introduced in 2018 and the more premium XL6 – with captain seats in the middle row – was launched the following year. Now, both models are ready for a mid-life refresh. The updated models have been spied testing and based on other new Marutis, here’s what you can expect from them:

To offer up to six airbags

While the new government mandate regarding the minimum number of airbags is pending formal implementation, Maruti is expected to stay ahead of the curve with its relatively premium models. Thus, the updated Ertiga and XL6 should be offered with up to six airbags (dual front, side and curtain). Currently, they only get the minimum two front airbags.

Minor styling tweaks

The facelifted models will get some visual updates in the form of the grille and other trim details. Based on previous sightings, the MPVs are unlikely to feature any major changes to the bumpers, body styling or lights. The XL6 could get new alloy wheels to match its Indonesian version and Maruti may offer new exterior colour options for both models.

The MPVs could get minor cosmetic changes to the interior as well in the form of the cabin theme and the upholstery. Maruti will likely maintain a difference between the Ertiga and XL6 with a darker theme for the latter along with leatherette upholstery.

Updated feature sets

Maruti will be adding a few extra features to its MPVs as part of the refresh. They’re already fairly well-equipped but will be getting the latest Maruti SmartPlay Pro infotainment system. It still uses a 7-inch touchscreen but it will add a digital assistant that can be awakened with the phrase “Hi Suzuki” and can receive over-the-air updates for added features. As the more premium option, the XL6 can also get Maruti’s latest 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the new Baleno called the SmartPlay Pro+.

The new Ertiga will likely get cruise control as well as part of the update while the XL6 might get a 360-degree camera.

No change in engine options

The 2022 Ertiga and XL6 will continue to be offered with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine. It was introduced with the second-gen Ertiga and is also offered in the Baleno sold in South Africa. This engine features mild-hybrid tech and is rated to an output of 105PS and 138Nm. Both will likely get engine idle start-stop functionality as standard. Maruti should continue offering the Ertiga with a CNG option for the 1.5-litre engine without mild-hybrid tech.

New 6-speed AT

At present, Maruti offers the 1.5-litre petrol engine with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. The latter is expected to be replaced by a new and more refined 6-speed automatic transmission and debut with the new Ertiga and XL6. It would be a necessary upgrade considering rivals are offering more modern automatic options too, like the Kia Carens with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Also read: Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6: Space And Practicality Compared

Read More on : Ertiga on road price