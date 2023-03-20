Modified On Mar 20, 2023 12:29 PM By Rohit

The “Light Show” feature, which was originally offered in Model X, is now available on other Tesla models too

The recently held 95th Oscars Academy Awards was an historical event for Indian cinema as the song “Naatu Naatu” from the movie “RRR” became the first Indian song to win the prestigious award for “Best Original Song”. It truly is a global hit and a video from the USA has surfaced online showing a parking area full of Tesla cars (including Model 3s and Model Ys) putting up a light show for the Oscars-winning song.

How Did They Do It?

While Tesla’s flagship SUV, the Model X, already had a feature called “Light Show”, the EV maker seems to have passed it on to other models a few months back. It allows a Tesla car to synchronise music with its lighting elements including headlights and taillights. Owners can also customise this feature to create their unique lighting content as seen in the original video. The “Light Show” feature can even be scheduled on multiple Tesla models simultaneously, as revealed by the EV maker (watch it below).

It’s A “Tesla” Thing

You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!! https://t.co/F25Qu6HJ63 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

This isn’t the first time that a video showing Tesla cars having fun has gone viral online. There are many videos of the Model X online showing it “dancing” using its lights and Falcon-style rear doors. Other Tesla owners have also shared videos of them playing video games using the massive touchscreen system (up to 17-inches), with the steering wheel acting as the gaming console or with even wireless consoles.

Other Cool Features Of Tesla Cars

The “Light Show” feature isn’t the only cool function provided on Tesla models. Other fun-to-operate and useful features include a “Dog Mode” and “Sentry Mode”, both of which basically allow you to keep an eye on your Tesla from anywhere in the world. The former goes a step further to ensure your pet feels comfortable in the car while you are away for your quick chore.

There is no clear window on when Tesla EVs will become available in India yet, but we really hope the company can sort out its differences with the government bodies to bring us its cars with their cool features at the earliest.