Published On Nov 09, 2021 05:25 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2022

The facelifted SUV looks more premium with a front profile that's heavily inspired by the fourth-gen Tucson

Hyundai will reveal the 2022 Creta at GIIAS 2021 (an Indonesian car show).

The SUV will get the Parametric Jewel pattern for the front grille and vertically stacked headlights.

Feature additions include a digital driver's display and ADAS.

The India-spec model is expected to continue with the same engine options as before

Expect the 2022 Creta to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta's images have leaked online ahead of its unveiling at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) slated from November 11 - 21.

These images show the 'Parametric Jewel' pattern for the front grille, inspired by the fourth-gen Tucson. First hinted at in official teaser images , this design update is undoubtedly the facelifted Creta's highlight. Hyundai has also used chunky chrome bits on the lower half of the front grille and silver finish along the front bumper (that houses the vertically placed headlights), lending a more rugged look to the SUV. The side profile seems essentially unchanged, but the rear seems to have done away with the light strip on the tailgate.

Now, to the features. The facelifted SUV retains all the major ones, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, auto climate control, and panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it gets a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Other likely safety features include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors.

The facelifted Creta is expected to continue with the same engines: 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). The petrol and diesel get a standard 6-speed manual with optional CVT (petrol) and 6-speed AT (diesel). The turbo-petrol engine only comes with a 7-speed DCT. That said, we expect the carmaker to introduce the 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) to the naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Hyundai could bring the facelifted Creta to India in the second half of 2022 and price it from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to rival Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Nissan Kicks.

