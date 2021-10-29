Facelifted Hyundai Creta Exterior Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of November Unveil

Published On Oct 29, 2021 06:36 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The facelifted version is expected to launch in India by the second half of 2022

The new photos show most of the facelifted Creta’s exterior profile.

It will get new LED DRLs, a ‘Parametric Jewel’ front grille, new LED headlights and a tweaked tail lamp design.

The cabin will borrow the Alcazar’s 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and is also expected to gain an updated seat upholstery and a 360-degree camera.

It is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The upcoming facelifted Hyundai Creta has been spotted completely undisguised in Indonesia, revealing most of its exterior profile. The SUV will soon be unveiled at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), scheduled to commence from November 11.

Going by the new photos, the facelifted Creta will get new LED DRLs blended in the ‘Parametric Jewel’ front grille and new LED headlamps up front. The new front profile looks inspired by the new Tucson, which could be followed by other Hyundai SUVs.

On the side, we expect new alloys, although the new photos suggest refreshed wheel covers. The rear profile gets a revised tail lamp design.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has teased the interior of the facelifted Creta. No major changes to the dashboard design can be seen, but it will borrow the Alcazar's 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. We are also expecting some changes to the seat upholstery and the addition of a 360-degree camera.

In India, the facelifted Creta is expected to continue with its existing engines: 115PS 1.5-litre petrol (6-speed MT/CVT), 115PS 1.5-litre diesel (6-speed MT/6-speed AT) and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (7-speed DCT). We are expecting Hyundai to add the iMT (clutchless manual) option to the Creta 1.5-litre petrol variants.

The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to debut in India by the second half of 2022. The facelift is expected to demand a premium over the current prices of Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Kia Seltos , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , and MG Astor.

Image Source

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price