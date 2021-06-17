Facelifted BMW 5 Series To Launch On June 24

Published On Jun 17, 2021 05:52 PM By Tarun for BMW 5 Series 2021

As part of its midlife update, the 5 Series has got significant styling tweaks and new features

The facelifted sedan will get sleeker LED headlamps, a larger front grille, and redesigned bumpers.

Its cabin will feature an updated infotainment system with connected car technology.

Expected to continue with the 190PS 2.0-litre diesel, 265PS 3.0-litre diesel, and 252PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, all paired with an 8-speed automatic.

Will continue to rival the Mercedes Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Volvo S90.

The facelifted BMW 5 Series will launch on June 24. As part of its midlife refresh, the luxury sedan will get multiple cosmetic enhancements inside out along with a raft of new features.

Exterior design changes include a slightly larger front grille, sleeker LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and new LED tail lights. The silhouette remains the same as before.

There will not be any change to the overall layout of the cabin, except for two new trim options with gloss black inserts. The sedan will also get the latest version of BMW’s iDrive, the carmaker’s in-car communication and entertainment system. This includes 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology, and OTA upgrades.

The facelifted 5 Series will also get driver assistance features like optional parking and reversing assistant function, lane keeping assist, and lane changing assist.

Under the hood, it will likely continue with the same engine options: 190PS/400Nm 2.0-litre diesel, 265PS/620Nm 3.0-litre diesel, and 252PS/350Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. An 8-speed automatic transmission will be standard for all three.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series is expected to demand a premium over the existing prices, which range from Rs 56 lakh to Rs 69.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Mercedes Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Volvo S90.

