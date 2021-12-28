Facelifted Audi Q7’s Variant-wise Features And Colours Now Out

Published On Dec 28, 2021 01:31 PM By Rohit for Audi Q7

The facelifted Q7 will be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology

Audi will offer the 2022 Q7 in five exterior shades and two upholstery colour options.

The Premium Plus trim features a panoramic sunroof, lane departure warning, and eight airbags.

The Technology trim’s equipment includes operable-by-foot tailgate, 360-degree camera, and park assist.

Audi will provide the SUV with a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic.

The facelifted Q7 could be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Audi’s flagship SUV, the Q7, is set to return to India in its facelifted avatar. The SUV will be offered in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, much like the recently launched facelifted Q5.

Bookings are underway at select dealerships for Rs 3 lakh.

We have now got our hands on its variant-wise features and colour options. Let’s check them out:

Premium Plus Technology (Over the Premium Plus) Panoramic sunroof

LED headlights

19-inch alloy wheels in V-spoke design

Electric steering wheel adjust

Drive modes

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Cruise control

Four-zone climate control

Hill-hold assist

Wireless phone charging

4-way lumbar support for front seats

Digital driver’s display (new)

Lane departure warning (new)

Adaptive air suspension

Power adjustable front seats with memory function for driver

ORVMs with heating, folding, auto dimming, and memory function

Eight airbags

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Front and rear parking sensors with rearview camera Foot-operated tailgate (new)

MATRIX LED headlights with dynamic turn indicators

Adaptive windshield wipers (new)

730W 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system

360-degree camera

19-inch alloy wheels in Armstar design

USB charging ports for rear occupants

Air quality sensor with air fragrance (new)

Park assist

Both trims will be available in five shades: Mythos Black, Carrara White, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey. Inside, you get to choose from either beige or brown upholstery options.

The facelifted Q7 is a petrol-only SUV. It will come with a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine (340PS/500Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic. The SUV will continue with Audi’s all-wheel drivetrain (quattro).

We expect the facelifted Q7 to be launched in January 2022 at around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will resume its competition with the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE , and Volvo XC90 .