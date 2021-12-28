Facelifted Audi Q7’s Variant-wise Features And Colours Now Out
Published On Dec 28, 2021 01:31 PM By Rohit for Audi Q7
The facelifted Q7 will be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology
Audi will offer the 2022 Q7 in five exterior shades and two upholstery colour options.
The Premium Plus trim features a panoramic sunroof, lane departure warning, and eight airbags.
The Technology trim’s equipment includes operable-by-foot tailgate, 360-degree camera, and park assist.
Audi will provide the SUV with a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic.
The facelifted Q7 could be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
Audi’s flagship SUV, the Q7, is set to return to India in its facelifted avatar. The SUV will be offered in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, much like the recently launched facelifted Q5.
Bookings are underway at select dealerships for Rs 3 lakh.
We have now got our hands on its variant-wise features and colour options. Let’s check them out:
Premium Plus
Technology (Over the Premium Plus)
Both trims will be available in five shades: Mythos Black, Carrara White, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey. Inside, you get to choose from either beige or brown upholstery options.
The facelifted Q7 is a petrol-only SUV. It will come with a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine (340PS/500Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic. The SUV will continue with Audi’s all-wheel drivetrain (quattro).
We expect the facelifted Q7 to be launched in January 2022 at around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will resume its competition with the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90.
