2021 Audi Q5 Variant-wise Features And Colour Options Detailed
Published On Oct 20, 2021 05:39 PM By Rohit for Audi Q5 2021
Audi will offer the SUV in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology
-
The facelifted Q5 will be launched in November.
-
Feature highlights of the Premium Plus include a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control.
-
The top-spec Technology’s equipment list includes a digital driver’s display, park assist, and a wireless phone charger.
-
Audi will provide the 2021 Q5 with the A6’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT.
-
It is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).
Audi is set to bring the facelifted Q5 to India in November this year, and the carmaker has already started accepting pre-launch bookings for Rs 2 lakh. We have got our hands on some exclusive details about the luxury SUV.
The facelifted Q5 will be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, and here are the variant-wise features:
Premium Plus
-
30-colour ambient lighting (new)
-
19-inch alloy wheels in Graphite Grey finish (new)
-
180W 10-speaker sound system (new)
-
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (new)
-
LED headlamps
-
Panoramic sunroof
-
Electronically adjustable ORVMs with heating, power-folding, and auto-dimming function
-
Inside rearview mirror (IRVM) with auto-dimming function
-
Cruise control
-
Three-zone climate control
-
Rear sunblinds
-
Leatherette upholstery
-
Electrically adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support
-
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
-
Audi Drive Select (drive modes)
-
Powered tailgate
-
Tyre pressure monitoring system
-
Eight airbags
-
Hill-hold assist
-
Standard suspension
-
Front and rear parking sensors
-
Reverse parking camera
Technology (over the Premium Plus)
-
Digital driver’s display (new)
-
19-inch alloy wheels in standard finish (new)
-
Audi Comfort Key; you can use this feature to unlock and start your car with your smartphone (new)
-
755W 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system (new)
-
Park assist (new)
-
Adjustable dampers
-
Wireless phone charger
-
Powered front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat
-
Memory function for ORVMs
The 2021 Q5 will be available in five exterior shades: Ibis White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Manhattan Gray, and Floret Silver. Audi will also offer it with two dual-tone cabin colour options: Black/Beige and Black/Brown.
Under the hood, it will get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (245PS/370Nm) as the A6, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic powering all four wheels.
We expect the facelifted SUV to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Q5 will lock horns with the BMW X3, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the recently launched facelifted Volvo XC60.
