HomeNew CarsNews2021 Audi Q5 Variant-wise Features And Colour Options Detailed
English | हिंदी

2021 Audi Q5 Variant-wise Features And Colour Options Detailed

Published On Oct 20, 2021 05:39 PM By Rohit for Audi Q5 2021

  • 9374 Views
  • Write a comment

Audi will offer the SUV in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology

  • The facelifted Q5 will be launched in November.

  • Feature highlights of the Premium Plus include a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control.

  • The top-spec Technology’s equipment list includes a digital driver’s display, park assist, and a wireless phone charger.

  • Audi will provide the 2021 Q5 with the A6’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT.

  • It is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi is set to bring the facelifted Q5 to India in November this year, and the carmaker has already started accepting pre-launch bookings for Rs 2 lakh. We have got our hands on some exclusive details about the luxury SUV. 

The facelifted Q5 will be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, and here are the variant-wise features: 

Premium Plus

  • 30-colour ambient lighting (new)

  • 19-inch alloy wheels in Graphite Grey finish (new)

  • 180W 10-speaker sound system (new)

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (new)

  • LED headlamps

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Electronically adjustable ORVMs with heating, power-folding, and auto-dimming function

  • Inside rearview mirror (IRVM) with auto-dimming function

  • Cruise control

  • Three-zone climate control

  • Rear sunblinds

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Electrically adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Audi Drive Select (drive modes)

  • Powered tailgate

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Eight airbags

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Standard suspension

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Reverse parking camera

Also ReadAll Audi Cars To Hit The Roads Starting From 2026 Will Be Electric

Technology (over the Premium Plus)

  • Digital driver’s display (new)

  • 19-inch alloy wheels in standard finish (new)

  • Audi Comfort Key; you can use this feature to unlock and start your car with your smartphone (new)

  • 755W 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system (new)

  • Park assist (new)

  • Adjustable dampers

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Powered front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat

  • Memory function for ORVMs

The 2021 Q5 will be available in five exterior shades: Ibis White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Manhattan Gray, and Floret Silver. Audi will also offer it with two dual-tone cabin colour options: Black/Beige and Black/Brown.

Under the hood, it will get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (245PS/370Nm) as the A6, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic powering all four wheels.

We expect the facelifted SUV to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Q5 will lock horns with the BMW X3, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the recently launched facelifted Volvo XC60.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Audi Q5 2021

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience