2021 Audi Q5 Variant-wise Features And Colour Options Detailed

Published On Oct 20, 2021 05:39 PM By Rohit for Audi Q5 2021

Audi will offer the SUV in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology

The facelifted Q5 will be launched in November.

Feature highlights of the Premium Plus include a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control.

The top-spec Technology’s equipment list includes a digital driver’s display, park assist, and a wireless phone charger.

Audi will provide the 2021 Q5 with the A6’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi is set to bring the facelifted Q5 to India in November this year, and the carmaker has already started accepting pre-launch bookings for Rs 2 lakh. We have got our hands on some exclusive details about the luxury SUV.

The facelifted Q5 will be available in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, and here are the variant-wise features:

Premium Plus

30-colour ambient lighting (new)

19-inch alloy wheels in Graphite Grey finish (new)

180W 10-speaker sound system (new)

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (new)

LED headlamps

Panoramic sunroof

Electronically adjustable ORVMs with heating, power-folding, and auto-dimming function

Inside rearview mirror (IRVM) with auto-dimming function

Cruise control

Three-zone climate control

Rear sunblinds

Leatherette upholstery

Electrically adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Audi Drive Select (drive modes)

Powered tailgate

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Eight airbags

Hill-hold assist

Standard suspension

Front and rear parking sensors

Reverse parking camera

Technology (over the Premium Plus)

Digital driver’s display (new)

19-inch alloy wheels in standard finish (new)

Audi Comfort Key; you can use this feature to unlock and start your car with your smartphone (new)

755W 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system (new)

Park assist (new)

Adjustable dampers

Wireless phone charger

Powered front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat

Memory function for ORVMs

The 2021 Q5 will be available in five exterior shades: Ibis White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Manhattan Gray, and Floret Silver. Audi will also offer it with two dual-tone cabin colour options: Black/Beige and Black/Brown.

Under the hood, it will get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (245PS/370Nm) as the A6, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic powering all four wheels.

We expect the facelifted SUV to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Q5 will lock horns with the BMW X3, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the recently launched facelifted Volvo XC60 .