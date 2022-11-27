English | हिंदी

Take A Look At Variant-wise Features Of New Toyota Innova Hycross

Modified On Nov 27, 2022 01:34 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new iteration of Toyota’s popular MPV brings multiple first-time features to the ‘Innova’ nameplate along with a new suffix

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota has debuted the third-generation Innova in India as the ‘Innova Hycross.’ It will be sold in five broad trims: G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O). While the naturally aspirated petrol engine will be available with the first two trims, the strong-hybrid powertrain will be offered from the VX trim onwards.

In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features of the new Toyota MPV:

Toyota Innova Hycross powered tailgate
Toyota Innova Hycross panoramic sunroof

Standout Features

G

GX [over G]

VX [over GX]

ZX [over VX]

ZX(O) [over ZX]

Exterior

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED taillights with reflectors

  • Body-coloured outside door handles and ORVMs

  • Front grille with gun-metal finish

  • Tri-LED headlight setup

  • Full LED taillights

  • LED DRLs

  • Wheel arch cladding

  • LED front fog lamps

  • Chrome door beltline

  • Chrome-finish outside door handles

  • Tri-LED headlights with high-beam assist

Interior

  • Black fabric upholstery

  • 4.2-inch MID

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Adjustable rear headrests

  • Rear armrest (seven-seater)

  • Manual IRVM

  • Four type-C charging ports (two in the front and two in the rear)

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholder (eight-seater)

  • Type-A and type-C charging ports (front)

  • Two type-C charging ports (rear)

  • Dual-tone fabric upholstery

  • Soft-touch dashboard

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Rear sunshade

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Illuminated centre console

  • Tan leather upholstery

  • Adjustable rear armrest (seven-seater)

  • Same as ZX trim

Comfort and Convenience

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Power windows

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electrically  and power-foldable ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Auto door unlock

  • ORVMs with welcome function

  • Rear defogger

  • Paddle shifters

  • Cruise control

  • Auto AC

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ambient lighting

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Powered tailgate

  • Dual zone climate control

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 8-way powered driver seat with memory function

  • Powered captain seats in second row with leg rests

  • Steering-mounted controls for some ADAS features

  • Adaptive cruise control

Infotainment

  • A four-speaker music system

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech (telematics)

  • Six-speaker sound system

  • Telematic with AC control

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen unit

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system including a subwoofer

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay

  • Same as ZX trim

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

  • Hill-start assist

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Two ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Reversing camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Reversing camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Six airbags

  • Seatbelt reminder (2nd and 3rd rows)

  • Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

Toyota Innova Hycross powered second row seats
Toyota Innova Hycross digital driver display

The non-electrified trims are available in both seven- and eight-seater configurations while the strong-hybrid powertrain variants only come in a seven-seat layout with captain seats in the middle row. To know more about the engine options and what’s different on the new MPV compared to its previous generation model, check out its unveiling story.

Toyota Innova Hycross rear

Toyota is expected to launch the Innova Hycross at the 2023 Auto Expo, with prices likely to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the MPV will be a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo, it will sit below the Kia Carnival.

