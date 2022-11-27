Modified On Nov 27, 2022 01:34 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new iteration of Toyota’s popular MPV brings multiple first-time features to the ‘Innova’ nameplate along with a new suffix

Toyota has debuted the third-generation Innova in India as the ‘Innova Hycross.’ It will be sold in five broad trims: G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O). While the naturally aspirated petrol engine will be available with the first two trims, the strong-hybrid powertrain will be offered from the VX trim onwards.

In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features of the new Toyota MPV:

Standout Features G GX [over G] VX [over GX] ZX [over VX] ZX(O) [over ZX] Exterior Auto-LED headlights

LED taillights with reflectors

Body-coloured outside door handles and ORVMs Front grille with gun-metal finish Tri-LED headlight setup

Full LED taillights LED DRLs

Wheel arch cladding

LED front fog lamps

Chrome door beltline

Chrome-finish outside door handles Tri-LED headlights with high-beam assist Interior Black fabric upholstery

4.2-inch MID

Chrome inside door handles

Adjustable rear headrests

Rear armrest (seven-seater)

Manual IRVM

Four type-C charging ports (two in the front and two in the rear) Rear centre armrest with cupholder (eight-seater)

Type-A and type-C charging ports (front)

Two type-C charging ports (rear) Dual-tone fabric upholstery

Soft-touch dashboard

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rear sunshade

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Illuminated centre console Tan leather upholstery

Adjustable rear armrest (seven-seater) Same as ZX trim Comfort and Convenience Manual AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer

Power windows

Push-button start/stop Electrically and power-foldable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Auto door unlock ORVMs with welcome function

Rear defogger

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

Auto AC

7-inch digital driver’s display

Ambient lighting Panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate

Dual zone climate control

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver seat with memory function

Powered captain seats in second row with leg rests Steering-mounted controls for some ADAS features

Adaptive cruise control Infotainment A four-speaker music system 8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech (telematics) Six-speaker sound system

Telematic with AC control 10.1-inch touchscreen unit

9-speaker JBL sound system including a subwoofer

Wireless Apple CarPlay Same as ZX trim Safety Dual front airbags

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

Hill-start assist

Electronic parking brake

Front and rear parking sensors

Two ISOFIX child seat anchorages Reversing camera Tyre pressure monitoring system

Reversing camera with dynamic guidelines Six airbags

Seatbelt reminder (2nd and 3rd rows) Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

The non-electrified trims are available in both seven- and eight-seater configurations while the strong-hybrid powertrain variants only come in a seven-seat layout with captain seats in the middle row. To know more about the engine options and what’s different on the new MPV compared to its previous generation model, check out its unveiling story.

Toyota is expected to launch the Innova Hycross at the 2023 Auto Expo, with prices likely to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). While the MPV will be a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo, it will sit below the Kia Carnival .

