Exclusive: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Will Offer 110PS Of Power; Launch Soon

Modified On Sep 22, 2020 05:10 PM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

Tata’s premium hatchback is about to enter the Indian hot hatch segment

Tata has registered the upcoming Altroz Turbo petrol with the RTO.

It will offer 110PS of power, 8PS more than the pre-production variant shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Altroz Turbo will likely get the option of a dual-clutch automatic transmission too in the near future.

Tata is expected to offer the turbo-petrol engine on the higher variants only.

It is likely to be launched around Diwali 2020.

The Tata Altroz has been quick to establish itself in the premium hatchback segment. It has been on sale since the start of 2020 but we are yet to experience the most anticipated version of the hatchback: the Altroz turbo-petrol that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Now, it seems the wait is about to be over as Tata has registered the turbocharged Altroz with the authorities and it’ll be offering even more power.

Since launch, the Altroz has been offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 83PS/113Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel unit making 90PS/200Nm. Both engines are mated to manual transmissions and there isn’t an automatic option on offer. Based on the recent RTO application, the Altroz Turbo will feature the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine tuned to an output of 110PS, which is 8PS more than what the pre-production version claimed to offer. This engine is likely to be offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission in the near future.

There is still no word on the torque output but expect it to be higher than the 140Nm rating of the Geneva model. At 110PS, the Altroz Turbo will be the hatchback’s most powerful avatar and it would be on par with the Volkswagen Polo TSI in terms of power output. The only option likely to offer even more power is the next-gen Hyundai i20, which is expected to share the same 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Venue.

The Altroz is already popular for its modern design but the powerful engine will broaden its appeal even further. The new turbo-petrol variant could be launched by Diwali 2020 given that it has already been registered with the RTO. Tata will likely offer the turbo-petrol engine option on the top-spec variants only at a significant premium over the naturally-aspirated petrol engine option. Based on previous spy shots, the Altroz Turbo could get a new blue colour option as well.

The Tata Altroz is currently priced between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), wherein the naturally aspirated petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 7.89 lakh. It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Glanza.

