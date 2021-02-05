Discounts Of Up To Rs 32,500 Available On Honda Cars This February

Honda is offering discounts and offers on the Amaze, Jazz and WR-V. Even the new-generation City is available with some benefits, while the fourth generation does not get any offer. Honda discontinued the Civic and CR-V last year, which came with great benefits. Here’s how much you can save if you are buying any of the Honda cars. ach

Honda Amaze

Honda is offering the Amaze with benefits of up to Rs 33,000.

You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 12,500 with the regular variants of the Amaze. If you go for the Special Edition, you can avail only Rs 7,000 cash discount and Rs 12,000 for the Exclusive edition.

Exchange bonus also differs for the editions that you are buying. The regular variants offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,500, while the Exclusive edition offers up to Rs 15,000.

If you are an existing Honda customer, you can also avail loyalty bonus of up to Rs 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 for all the cars.

For the Amaze Special Edition, you cannot club the exchange bonus and cash discount together.

For the regular variants, you can either take a cash discount or free accessories up to Rs 18,106.