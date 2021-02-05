Discounts Of Up To Rs 32,500 Available On Honda Cars This February
You can save the most with the WR-V and Jazz
Honda is offering discounts and offers on the Amaze, Jazz and WR-V. Even the new-generation City is available with some benefits, while the fourth generation does not get any offer. Honda discontinued the Civic and CR-V last year, which came with great benefits. Here’s how much you can save if you are buying any of the Honda cars. ach
Honda Amaze
Offers
Amaze
Cash Discount
Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,500
Exchange Bonus
Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000
Loyalty Bonus
Rs 6,000
Accessories
Up to Rs 18,000
Total Max Savings
up to Rs 33,000
Honda is offering the Amaze with benefits of up to Rs 33,000.
-
You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 12,500 with the regular variants of the Amaze. If you go for the Special Edition, you can avail only Rs 7,000 cash discount and Rs 12,000 for the Exclusive edition.
-
Exchange bonus also differs for the editions that you are buying. The regular variants offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,500, while the Exclusive edition offers up to Rs 15,000.
-
If you are an existing Honda customer, you can also avail loyalty bonus of up to Rs 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 for all the cars.
-
For the Amaze Special Edition, you cannot club the exchange bonus and cash discount together.
-
For the regular variants, you can either take a cash discount or free accessories up to Rs 18,106.
-
The Amaze retails from Rs 6.22 lakh up to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
New Honda City
City
Cash Discount
Up to Rs 10,000
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 20,000
Loyalty Bonus
Up to Rs 6,000
Accessories
Up to Rs 10,800
Total Max Savings
Up to Rs 36,800
The fifth-gen City is offered with benefits of up to Rs 36,800. However, there are a lot of terms and conditions to get the maximum benefits.
-
If you buy a 2020 manufactured model, you can save a lot more. There's a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.
-
Instead of the cash discount here, you can also avail free accessories of up to Rs 10,800.
-
The 2021 MY model is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.
-
The new generation City currently retails from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 14.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Honda Jazz
Jazz
Cash Discount
Up to Rs 25,000
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 15,000
Loyalty Bonus
Up to Rs 6,000
Accessories
Up to Rs 29,000
Total Max Savings
up to Rs 50,000
Buying the Honda Jazz will help you save up to Rs 50,000. The offers are different for the MY2020 and MY2021 models.
-
For 2020 year models, you can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Otherwise instead of cash discount, you can avail free accessories worth Rs 29,365.
-
If you are buying the 2021 year model, there’s a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. If you do not want the cash discount, you can go for free accessories worth Rs 17,248.
-
The Jazz currently retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Honda WR-V
WR-V
Cash Discount
Up to Rs 25,000
Exchange Bonus
Rs 15,000
Loyalty Bonus
Up to Rs 6,000
Accessories
Up to Rs 29,500
Total Max Savings
up to Rs 50,500
Honda WR-V is offered with the highest benefits of up to Rs 50,500.
-
For the 2020 year model, there's a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Since you cannot club the cash discount and free accessories together, you can also go for the latter.
-
If you go for the 2021 year model, the cash discount offered is up to Rs 15,000 or you can go for free accessories of up to Rs 17,500.
-
For the WR-V exclusive edition, you can take a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.
-
Currently, the WR-V retails from Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
