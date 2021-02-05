  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsDiscounts Of Up To Rs 32,500 Available On Honda Cars This February
English | हिंदी

Discounts Of Up To Rs 32,500 Available On Honda Cars This February

Published On Feb 05, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Honda Amaze

  • 7361 Views
  • Write a comment

You can save the most with the WR-V and Jazz

Honda Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh On The Civic, City 2020, WR-V And Others In January 2021

Honda is offering discounts and offers on the Amaze, Jazz and WR-V. Even the new-generation City is available with some benefits, while the fourth generation does not get any offer. Honda discontinued the Civic and CR-V last year, which came with great benefits. Here’s how much you can save if you are buying any of the Honda cars. ach

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amaze

Cash Discount 

Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,500

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 6,000

Accessories

Up to Rs 18,000

Total Max Savings

up to Rs 33,000

  • Honda is offering the Amaze with benefits of up to Rs 33,000. 

  • You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 12,500 with the regular variants of the Amaze. If you go for the Special Edition, you can avail only Rs 7,000 cash discount and Rs 12,000 for the Exclusive edition. 

  • Exchange bonus also differs for the editions that you are buying. The regular variants offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,500, while the Exclusive edition offers up to Rs 15,000. 

  • If you are an existing Honda customer, you can also avail loyalty bonus of up to Rs 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 for all the cars. 

  • For the Amaze Special Edition, you cannot club the exchange bonus and cash discount together. 

  • For the regular variants, you can either take a cash discount or free accessories up to Rs 18,106. 

  • The Amaze retails from Rs 6.22 lakh up to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

New Honda City

Fifth-gen Honda City

 

City

Cash Discount 

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus 

Up to Rs 20,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 6,000

Accessories

Up to Rs 10,800

Total Max Savings

Up to Rs 36,800

  • The fifth-gen City is offered with benefits of up to Rs 36,800. However, there are a lot of terms and conditions to get the maximum benefits. 

  • If you buy a 2020 manufactured model, you can save a lot more. There's a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. 

  • Instead of the cash discount here, you can also avail free accessories of up to Rs 10,800. 

  • The 2021 MY model is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. 

  • The new generation City currently retails from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 14.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

 

Jazz

Cash Discount 

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus 

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 6,000

Accessories

Up to Rs 29,000

Total Max Savings

up to Rs 50,000

  • Buying the Honda Jazz will help you save up to Rs 50,000. The offers are different for the MY2020 and MY2021 models. 

  • For 2020 year models, you can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Otherwise instead of cash discount, you can avail free accessories worth Rs 29,365. 

  • If you are buying the 2021 year model, there’s a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. If you do not want the cash discount, you can go for free accessories worth Rs 17,248. 

  • The Jazz currently retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

 

WR-V

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus 

Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 6,000

Accessories

Up to Rs 29,500

Total Max Savings

up to Rs 50,500

  • Honda WR-V is offered with the highest benefits of up to Rs 50,500. 

  • For the 2020 year model, there's a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Since you cannot club the cash discount and free accessories together, you can also go for the latter. 

  • If you go for the 2021 year model, the cash discount offered is up to Rs 15,000 or you can go for free accessories of up to Rs 17,500. 

  • For the WR-V exclusive edition, you can take a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

  • Currently, the WR-V retails from Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Read More on : Honda Amaze diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda Amaze

Read Full News
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda WR-V
  • Honda Jazz
  • Honda City
Big Saving !!
Save upto 44% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
VIEW USED HONDA AMAZE IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?