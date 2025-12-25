All
    Did You Know Maruti Victoris Has A Different Name In Seychelles, Africa? Check It Out

    Published On Dec 25, 2025 08:02 AM By Bikramjit

    559 Views
    The Victoris, aka Across, is the only Maruti Suzuki model to be launched in a different name in Seychelles

    Maruti Victoris

    The Maruti Victoris, the carmaker’s latest SUV, has done many things right, which has rightfully earned it the coveted ICOTY 2026 title. The Victoris is back in the news, this time because we’ve learned that it is being sold in the Seychelles market under a different name, called the ‘Across’. Interestingly, all other made-in-India Maruti models sold in this market carry the same names as their India-spec counterparts, except for the Victoris. 

    We’d like to know whether you prefer the name Victoris or Across, so do share your thoughts in the comments. For now, let’s take a quick look at what’s common and what’s different between the two models.

    How Different Is The Across From Victoris?

    The Maruti Victoris, known as the Suzuki Across in the Seychelles, is yet to be launched in that market, although its features and specifications have already been revealed. The Across remains largely identical to the India-spec Victoris in terms of design (take a look at the India-spec Victoris design here) and overall configuration. The only notable difference is that the Across comes with a left-hand-drive layout, unlike the right-hand-drive setup offered in India.

     

    Inside, the Across features a darker all-black cabin and upholstery, which sets it apart from the dual-tone black-and-white interior theme of the Victoris. 

     

    Interesting Fact: The Suzuki Across has generally been a rebadged version of the Toyota RAV4 in major global markets, such as in Europe. 

    Suzuki Across

    The Across has the same features as in the Victoris, starting from a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos support, a wireless phone charger and auto AC with rear vents. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

    Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera,  all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

    Powertrain Option

    Unlike the Maruti Victoris, which is available with hybrid and CNG options too, the Across is only offered with a NA petrol engine. The specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre NA petrol engine

    Power 

    103 PS

    Torque

    137 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only)

    AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    Interesting fact: A compressed Bio-methane (CBG) variant of the Maruti Victoris was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

    Price & Competition

    The Maruti Victoris is sold in the Indian market at a price between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Did You Know Maruti Victoris Has A Different Name In Seychelles, Africa? Check It Out
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
