Datsun redi-GO Facelift Spied At Dealership, Launch Soon

Modified On May 26, 2020 07:06 PM By Sonny for Datsun redi-GO 2020

The entry-level hatchback looks sportier than before

Datsun redi-GO facelift spied uncovered at dealership ahead of launch.

It gets a new front fascia with new bumper, grille, LED DRLs and headlamps.

2020 redi-GO gets a new dashboard layout with hexagonal AC vents and revised instrument cluster.

The model spied only has a 2-DIN audio system, and sits below the top variant which will get a touchscreen infotainment system.

New Datsun redi-GO to launch soon with BS6-compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines.

The Datsun redi-GO is getting a facelift in 2020 along with a BS6 compliant petrol engine. It is expected to launch soon and its details were leaked online. It has now been spotted at a Datsun dealership.

The most significant visual change is the new front fascia with a bigger grille, tall L-shaped LED daytime running lights and sleeker headlamps. It seems unchanged from the profile but the 2020 redi-GO does get new wheel covers and extra badging on the front fenders. The top-spec variant will get fancier wheels. The rear end looks unchanged apart from an updated layout of the new LED elements in the tail lamps as seen in the leaked brochure.

In the cabin of this 2020 redi-GO parked at a dealership, you can see the new dashboard and the absence of a touchscreen infotainment system. In the new central console, it has a basic audio system with a digital display above the controls, positioned between the AC vents and the manual AC controls. It also gets a revised driver’s instrument cluster that still misses out on steering mounted audio controls. Overall, the revised cabin with its hexagonal vents and new dashboard makes the entry-level redi-GO hatchback look up-to-date for its price.

The leaked document did show that the facelifted redi-GO will be offered with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the top variant. This spied model seems to be one step below that, i.e., it is the T variant and not the T(O).

Datsun will offer the redi-GO with BS6 compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, similar to the Renault Kwid. In their BS4 avatars, the 0.8-litre unit produced 52PS/72Nm while the 1.0-litre unit made 68PS/91Nm. The updated BS6 versions are likely to offer the same performance. Both engines are expected to be offered with a 5-speed manual while the larger engine should continue to get the AMT option as well.

Bookings for the facelifted Datsun redi-GO from the brand’s new online platform are expected to begin soon, with the launch likely in the first week of June. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kwid, Maruti Alto and S-Presso. Datsun is expected to price the BS6 redi-GO between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.