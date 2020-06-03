Datsun redi-GO: Old vs New

Published On Jun 03, 2020 06:18 PM By Dhruv for Datsun redi-GO

The changes to the Datsun redi-GO make it a more interesting proposition than before for new car buyers

The Datsun redi-GO has received a facelift. As part of the update, the budget hatchback has received a comprehensive makeover from the outside as well as inside. To find out what exactly has changed, let’s take a side-by-side look at the outgoing model and the facelifted one.

Dimensions

Old New Length 3429mm 3435mm Width 1560mm 1574mm Height 1541mm 1546mm Wheelbase 2348mm 2348mm Boot Space 222 litres 222 litres

The new redi-GO is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. The wheelbase and boot space, however, remain the same. And since it is a mid-life update, the platform remains the same and there have been no changes under the skin; the difference in measurements can be attributed to a change in the bumper design, different ORVMs, bigger tyres and more such factors.

Exterior

As mentioned earlier, Datsun has made comprehensive updates to the exterior of the car. The headlamps have become sleeker while the DRLs are now shaped like a golf stick. The grille retains its hexagonal design but it has now grown bigger, and to accommodate all those changes, the bumper has been redesigned.

On the side, the body shape remains similar although there’s a new hub cap design for the steel wheels, premium looking outside rearview mirrors and bigger tyres. There’s a new Datsun moniker on the front fenders too.

Things aren’t all that different at the rear and the changes are limited to new LED elements in the tail lamps. The boot door, bumper and the faux skid plate all look similar to the outgoing model.

Interior

There are quite a few changes on the inside too. The dashboard design is new, although the steering wheel has been carried forward from before. The biggest change here is that the redi-GO now gets a touchscreen. This is the same 8-inch unit that is also present in the Renault Kwid and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster features minor changes and refreshed central dial.

The centre console layout is different too and you now get more storage space in front of the gear stick than before. The AC controls have been given a new look but the unit still needs to be operated manually like other cars in the segment.

The cabin is now done up in a dual tone shade consisting of black and silver whereas the outgoing model had a greyish tone.

Features

Datsun has given the redi-GO a few new features to give it more firepower against its rivals. The wheels now measure 14-inches in diameter compared to the 13-inch ones on the outgoing model.

The LED DRLs and LED fog lamps (first-in-segment) are also a new addition and gives the redi-GO some serious brownie points compared to its rivals.

The cabin has been spruced up a bit with the presence of fabric on the doors. It also gets the added convenience of internally adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

Safety

Datsun has worked on making the redi-GO safer as well. Side rear passengers now get 3-point retractable seatbelts and the seatbelts in the front now get a pretensioner and force limiter. Last but not the least, Datsun is now offering a passenger airbag with the redi-GO as well.

Engine

The redi-GO facelift has undergone a lot of changes but the one place where things have remained unchanged is underneath the bonnet. It continues to be offered with two engines: a 0.8-litre petrol motor that makes 52PS and 72Nm and a 1.0-litre petrol motor that makes 68PS and 91Nm. Both are available with a 5-speed manual transmission while the latter can also be had with an AMT, just like the outgoing model. The only difference here is that both engines are now BS6 compliant.

Pricing

Variant Prices Previous prices Difference D Rs 2.83 lakh Rs 2.83 lakh Nil A Rs 3.58 lakh Rs 3.36 lakh Rs 22,000 T Rs 3.80 lakh N.A. N.A. T(O) Rs 4.16 lakh Rs 3.62 lakh Rs 54,000 S Discontinued Rs 3.65 lakh N.A. T(O) 1.0L Rs 4.44 lakh Rs 4.01 lakh Rs 43,000 S(O) 1.0L Discontinued Rs 3.93 lakh N.A. T(O) 1.0L AMT Rs 4.77 lakh Rs 4.28 lakh Rs 49,000 S 1.0L AMT Discontinued Rs 4.40 lakh N.A.

Datsun has chosen to discontinue some variants of the redi-GO. For others, the price hike has not been uniform. While the base variant is priced the same as before, other variants get an increment ranging between Rs 22,000 to Rs 54,000. The smaller 0.8-litre engine model is now available in a new T variant too.

