As part of the new launches this festive season, expect new and or refreshed offerings from Tata, Honda and more

Festive season brings with it a lot of joy and happiness, and that only doubles up if you are an eager car enthusiast or prospective car buyer. It is set to be no different this year as many new car launches have been slated to take place in the coming months of 2023, with many of them falling in the SUV category. Let’s check out the top 5 SUVs scheduled to arrive in this festive season:

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is the carmaker’s entry in the crowded compact SUV segment. It is based on the Honda City’s platform and globally debuted in India a couple of months ago. Honda has already commenced series production of the SUV and has also opened its bookings for Rs 5,000. It will go on sale in September with prices expected to begin from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will borrow the compact sedan’s 1.5-litre petrol powertrain (121PS/145Nm) with the same 6-speed manual and CVT transmission options. Honda has confirmed that the Elevate’s EV derivative is in the works and will be launched by 2026. Feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charging. Safety tech comprises up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and two cameras (one mounted on the left ORVM and the other a rear parking unit).

Citroen C3 Aircross

Being the fourth model in the carmaker’s Indian lineup, the Citroen C3 Aircross is only the second SUV from the French marque following the C5 Aircross. It is based on the same platform as the C3 crossover-hatchback but longer, and will be sold in both 5- and 7-seater layouts. Its bookings will open in September while its launch will take place in October, with prices likely to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The C3 Aircross gets the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the C3, wherein it makes 110PS and 190Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only but an automatic can be expected later. Its equipment list is a basic one but covers the essentials like a touchscreen (10-inch unit), a 7-inch digital driver display, and manual AC. Its safety kit includes dual airbags, a reversing camera and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Tata Nexon Facelift

In the next couple of months, we will get to see the heavily revised Tata Nexon. It has been spied on test numerous times, with the recent spy shots also hinting it to be production-ready. Prices of the updated Tata Nexon are expected to start at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon facelift (the sub-4m SUV’s second major midlife update) will get a new design making it much bolder and premium inside and out. It is expected to get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine from the existing model while also getting the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit. It is likely to get a choice of manual, AMT and DCT options. Features on board will comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and a fully digital driver display. Tata is expected to provide it with a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Along with the updated internal combustion engine (ICE) Tata Nexon, the carmaker will also be rolling out a comprehensive makeover for its EV counterpart. We believe the new Nexon EV will go on sale sometime around the new Nexon with prices likely to kick off at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will get the same cosmetic revisions as the ICE version, with specific changes to denote its all-electric nature as seen on the current models. We feel Tata could offer the updated Nexon EV in the same two versions as before: Prime (30.2kWh battery pack; 312km range) and Max (40.5kWh battery pack; 453km range). It could get features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, paddle shifters for battery regeneration, wireless phone charging, and cruise control. Safety could be boosted up by the inclusion of up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera while retaining stuff like ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

5-door Force Gurkha

One SUV that’s long-pending arrival is the 5-door Force Gurkha. Its testing began back in early 2022 and it’s been spotted on trials quite a few times. We expect it to go on sale this festive season with prices ranging from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Recent sightings have suggested that its 5-door version could get a 3-row configuration with bench seats and captain seats in the second and third rows, respectively. Other updates include revised lighting setup and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels. The 5-door Gurkha is likely to come with the same 2.6-litre diesel engine (90PS/250Nm) as offered on the 3-door model, but possibly in a higher state of tune. It is expected to get the same 5-speed manual gearbox, and a 4-wheel drivetrain as standard. Expected equipment consists of a 7-inch touchscreen, first and second row power windows and manual AC. Force is likely to offer it with dual airbags, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.

These are all the SUVs we are expecting to arrive in this festive season. Which one are you looking forward to the most and why? Let us know in the comments.

