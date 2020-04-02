Coronavirus Update: Mercedes-Benz India To Set Up Isolation Wards Near Pune

Published On Apr 02, 2020 02:00 PM By Sonny

Temporary medical facility will have a capacity for up to 1500 patients

Mercedes-Benz India setting up a temporary facility in Mahalunge-Ingale village.

Will offer infrastructural support in setting up OPD and medical equipment like PPE kits, stretchers, and wheelchairs.

Post the COVID-19 crisis, the medical equipment will be donated to the local civil hospital.

Mercedes to support 1600 families from Khed and Viman Nagar via its NGO partners.

Carmaker is also donating ventilators to Grant Medical Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic) in Pune.

Like many other major manufacturers, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has also been chipping in to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It is helping authorities set up a temporary medical facility in the Mahalunge-Ingale village of the Chakan Khed area near Pune.

This medical facility is located in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s newly built housing area. The carmaker will provide logistical support for setting up isolation wards to accommodate up to 1500 COVID-19 patients. Mercedes-Benz India will assist the regional authorities with the required infrastructure for the temporary OPD as well as for stay. It will also help with the associated medical equipment such as stretchers, wheelchairs, sanitizers, and PPE kits necessary for the operations of this facility.

Related: Coronavirus Lockdown: Buddh International Circuit To Be Used As A Quarantine Facility

Speaking about the development, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The new medical facility will help support the local authorities and the people of the region with healthcare in the coming times, if the situation worsens.”

While the facility will be closed down once the coronavirus pandemic situation eases up, the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed. The assets from the isolation wards like the beds will be given to tribal youth hostels managed by the local government authorities.

Mercedes India also intends to offer dry ration and cleaning kits to 1600 families from the Khed and Viman Nagar area until the end of May. This support initiative will be executed by the carmaker’s NGO partners Shashwat Trust and Ashraya Initiative for Children. Besides, Mercedes India has also donated ventilators to support the Grant Medical Foundation in Pune.

Also read: Here’s What Carmakers Are Advising Us To Keep Coronavirus At Bay

One of the reasons why Mercedes-Benz India has chosen these specific areas is because it has a production facility in Chakan that was set up in 2009. To know how other carmakers are helping out during the pandemic, explore the Cardekho news feed and stay tuned for more updates.