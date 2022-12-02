Classic Porsche 911 Featured In The New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie Trailer

Modified On Dec 02, 2022 08:09 PM By Sonny

The 964-generation sports car is returning to the silver screen, but there’s more here than meets the eye

As a franchise about alien robots that can transform into vehicles as a disguise to be camouflaged among humans, the Transformers series is dominated by American car brands like Chervolet. The teaser for the newest installment in the film franchise has dropped and debuts one of the good guys being a classic air-cooled Porsche 911 Carrera.

The narrative of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts seems to be set in the mid-1990s, so Bumblebee transforms into an older Chevrolet Camaro. While the trailer does not explicitly introduce the new cars and characters by name, the Porsche 911 features the insignia of the Autobots, i.e. the good guys. The movie is said to make its global premiere in June 2023, so it’ll be a while before we see just how much cooler this classic sports car is as a Transformer.

Better educated Porsche fans identified this new character to be a 964-generation 911 from the early ‘90s, matching the era of the film’s storyline. This particular 911 is best known for its air-cooled 3.6-litre naturally-aspirated engine that produced 250PS and 310Nm in its base specification. Based on the rear-wing and the racing-style livery, this might even be the 911 Carrera RS that is even lighter and gets a small bump in performance with an extra 14PS, among other dynamic improvements.

This transformative and battle-ready Porsche 911 may introduce the younger audience of the Transformers movies to the classic 964 shape, but this era of Porsche sports cars is already well known on the silver screen. In its top specification as the 911 Turbo, the 964 is already a famous movie car with its starring role in the classic Hollywood action movie, Bad Boys.

