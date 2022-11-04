The Official Trailer For The Upcoming Lamborghini Biopic Is Out And It Looks Great!

Published On Nov 04, 2022 05:32 PM By Sonny

It is a dramatic representation of the origin story of the most iconic supercar makers in the world

The movie follows the events that led to Ferrucio Lamborghini starting his own performance car company.

Lamborghini is played by Italian-American actor Frank Grillo.

Its cast includes Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino, who plays Ferrucio’s wife, and Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari.

The movie’s global release is scheduled for November 18, but it could arrive at Indian theatres a bit later.

The history of automotive performance is littered with people of significance who changed the course of events, with decisions originating from little more than a personal grudge. One such icon is Feruccio Lamborghini. A new film tells his life story, especially the circumstances around his rivalry with Ferrari, and it’s called “Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend.”

The movie has been in production for quite some time now and will finally be making its global premiere on November 18. The first full-length trailer for the movie was recently released, giving us an insight of what to expect. It teases us with tense interactions between the characters of Lamborghini (played by Frank Grillo) and Enzo Ferrari (played by Gabriel Byrne), some of the design stages of the original cars made by Lamborghini, and many shots of the Countach sports car.

Lamborghini as a brand has now been around for nearly 60 years. It continues to be one of the most iconic names in the performance car space, with models that demand your attention with their outlandish styling and noisy engines. This movie tells a dramatic account of how this brand came to be and the struggles of its founder when going up against a name like Ferrari.

While the India-release date is yet to be announced, we’re confident that this movie will be quite an exciting watch. It is expected to take some creative liberties with historic events for the purpose of entertainment as most dramatised biopics do, and that’s understandable. Hopefully we get to see it before too long, especially since there’s also a Ferrari biopic due to be released in the near future.