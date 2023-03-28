Modified On Mar 28, 2023 05:55 PM By Tarun for Citroen Compact SUV

Going by the earlier spy shots, it could be a three-row compact SUV

The upcoming Citroen SUV could be called the ‘C3 Aircross’.

Its styling is expected to be inspired by the C3 hatchback but with some rugged visual elements.

Could feature a 10-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and up to six airbags.

It could likely get the C3’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen has announced that it will globally debut a new SUV in India on April 27. It is most likely the same camouflaged test mule that has been spied testing in India several times. We’re expecting it to be offered with a three-row seating configuration, and it could likely go by the name “C3 Aircross”.

Going by the spy shots, the new Citroen SUV’s styling would be inspired by the C3 hatchback. We’re expecting some minor revisions to the bumpers, grille and alloy wheel, possibly with more rugged-looking elements. The rear profile would look different due to the stretched size and, based on the spy shots, a new boot shape.

Also Read: Citroen eC3 vs Rivals: Price Talk

The cabin of the Citroen SUV is expected to be similarly styled as the C3, with funky colours and quirky visual touches. In terms of features, it could get a 10-inch touchscreen system, digital speedometer, and features missing from the C3 such as automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and up to six airbags.

The SUV could borrow the C3’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while missing out on its naturally aspirated motor. Manual and automatic transmissions both could be on offer. Since there’s an electric C3 on offer, there could be an electrified version for the new SUV as well. Would you want a three-row version of it? Let us know in the comments below.

We’re expecting the new Citroen SUV to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). As a model that sits above the C3, it could be positioned as an alternative to established compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and others.

Source