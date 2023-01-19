English | हिंदी

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV And Tigor EV: Specifications Compared

Modified On Jan 19, 2023 04:35 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3 EV

The entry-level EV space in India is finally beginning to expand beyond Tata’s lineup and let’s see how Citroen’s offering sizes up

Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV

For any carmaker looking to enter the Indian market now, it is almost imperative to have a mass-market EV in the lineup. Citroen seems to have planned for that and after having a taste of the midsize SUV and premium hatchback segment in India, it is all set to dive into the electric vehicle space. The French carmaker has recently taken the covers off the India-spec all-electric C3, and called it the eC3.

The eC3’s closest competition will be the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. We decided to put the three up against one another on paper to see how they fare:

Dimensions

Citroen eC3

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Length

3,981mm

3,769mm

3,993mm

Width

1,733mm

1,677mm

1,677mm

Height

1,586mm (1,604mm with roof rails)

1,536mm

1,532mm

Wheelbase

2,540mm

2,400mm

2,450mm

Citroen eC3 side

  • Among the three EVs considered, it’s the Citroen eC3 that is the widest and tallest and has the longest wheelbase as well.

  • That said, the Tigor EV, with its sedan shape, is the longest electric car here, which is more than the eC3 by nearly 100mm.

Tata Tiago EV

  • It’s the Tiago EV in this trio that is the most compact but is as wide as its sedan counterpart, while its wheelbase is shorter by just 50mm compared to the latter.

Now, let’s take a look at all the drivetrain details of the three electric cars:

Citroen eC3

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Battery pack

29.2kWh

19.2kWh/24kWh

26kWh

Claimed range

320km (ARAI-certified)

250km/315km (MIDC-certified)

315km (ARAI-certified)

Electric motor power

57PS

61PS/75PS

75PS

Electric motor torque

143Nm

110Nm/114Nm

170Nm

Charging time

10-100 percent in 10 hours 30 mins (15A plug point)

Up to 6.4 hours (3.3kW)/Up to 3.6 hours (7.2kW)

0-80 percent in 8 hours 45 mins (15A plug point)

DC fast-charging time

10-80 percent in 57 minutes

10-80 percent in 57 minutes (25kW)

0-80 percent in 65 minutes (25kW)

Citroen eC3 electric motor

  • In terms of battery sizes, it’s the Citroen EV which has the maximum capacity when compared with the Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

  • The eC3 claims the highest range compared to the other two, ahead by 5km.

  • While all the three EVs here get a single electric motor, it’s the Tigor EV’s powertrain that puts out the maximum torque. The Tigor EV, along with its hatchback counterpart, have the most powerful electric powertrain as well.

Tata Tigor EV charging socket

  • If fast charging is considered, the eC3 takes as much time as the Tiago EV (around an hour) to go from 10 to 80 percent, whereas the Tigor EV’s 0-80 percent juice up requires a little over an hour.

Feature Highlights

Citroen eC3 cabin

Citroen eC3

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

  • Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

  • Optional dual-tone roof

  • Roof rails

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Full wheel covers

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Fixed front and rear headrests

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • 12V socket (front)

  • Tilt steering

  • Manual AC

  • Internally adjustable ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • All four power windows

  • A four-speaker music system

  • 10.2-inch touchscreen system

  • Connected car tech

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Optional black roof

  • Stylised wheel covers

  • Front fog lamps

  • Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

  • ORVMs with turn indicators

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto AC

  • Electrically operated ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • All four power windows

  • Seven-inch touchscreen

  • Four tweeters + four speakers

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Reversing camera

  • Dual airbags

  • TPMS

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Optional black roof

  • Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Stylised wheel covers

  • ORVMs with turn indicators

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Auto AC

  • Electrically operated ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • All four power windows

  • Seven-inch touchscreen

  • Four tweeters + four speakers

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Dual front airbags

  • Reversing camera

  • Corner stability control

  • TPMS

  • All three models get some common features including full wheel covers, digitised instrument cluster and height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Tata Tiago EV leatherette seats

  • While the eC3 gets a manual AC and fabric upholstery, Tata has equipped its models with features like auto climate control and leatherette seats in the top trims.

  • The eC3 offers the biggest display of the three EVs. It has a 10.2-inch unit compared to the seven-inch display on the Tata EVs. The Citroen EV also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity that’s not yet on offer on the all-electric Tiago and Tigor.

  • The Tata EVs also offer a reversing camera, while the Tigor EV also gets corner stability control.

Price

Citroen eC3 rear

Citroen eC3

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Range

Rs 8.99 lakh (expected starting price)

Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

The Citroen eC3 is expected to be priced at a premium over the smaller Tata Tiago EV while being more affordable than the Tigor EV.

