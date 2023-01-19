Modified On Jan 19, 2023 04:35 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3 EV

The entry-level EV space in India is finally beginning to expand beyond Tata’s lineup and let’s see how Citroen’s offering sizes up

For any carmaker looking to enter the Indian market now, it is almost imperative to have a mass-market EV in the lineup. Citroen seems to have planned for that and after having a taste of the midsize SUV and premium hatchback segment in India, it is all set to dive into the electric vehicle space. The French carmaker has recently taken the covers off the India-spec all-electric C3, and called it the eC3.

The eC3’s closest competition will be the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. We decided to put the three up against one another on paper to see how they fare:

Dimensions

Citroen eC3 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Length 3,981mm 3,769mm 3,993mm Width 1,733mm 1,677mm 1,677mm Height 1,586mm (1,604mm with roof rails) 1,536mm 1,532mm Wheelbase 2,540mm 2,400mm 2,450mm

Among the three EVs considered, it’s the Citroen eC3 that is the widest and tallest and has the longest wheelbase as well.

That said, the Tigor EV, with its sedan shape, is the longest electric car here, which is more than the eC3 by nearly 100mm.

It’s the Tiago EV in this trio that is the most compact but is as wide as its sedan counterpart, while its wheelbase is shorter by just 50mm compared to the latter.

Also Read: Bookings For The Citroen eC3 Will Be Open Soon, Details Here

Now, let’s take a look at all the drivetrain details of the three electric cars:

Citroen eC3 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Battery pack 29.2kWh 19.2kWh/24kWh 26kWh Claimed range 320km (ARAI-certified) 250km/315km (MIDC-certified) 315km (ARAI-certified) Electric motor power 57PS 61PS/75PS 75PS Electric motor torque 143Nm 110Nm/114Nm 170Nm Charging time 10-100 percent in 10 hours 30 mins (15A plug point) Up to 6.4 hours (3.3kW)/Up to 3.6 hours (7.2kW) 0-80 percent in 8 hours 45 mins (15A plug point) DC fast-charging time 10-80 percent in 57 minutes 10-80 percent in 57 minutes (25kW) 0-80 percent in 65 minutes (25kW)

In terms of battery sizes, it’s the Citroen EV which has the maximum capacity when compared with the Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

The eC3 claims the highest range compared to the other two, ahead by 5km.

While all the three EVs here get a single electric motor, it’s the Tigor EV’s powertrain that puts out the maximum torque. The Tigor EV, along with its hatchback counterpart, have the most powerful electric powertrain as well.

If fast charging is considered, the eC3 takes as much time as the Tiago EV (around an hour) to go from 10 to 80 percent, whereas the Tigor EV’s 0-80 percent juice up requires a little over an hour.

Feature Highlights

Citroen eC3 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

Optional dual-tone roof

Roof rails

Body-coloured bumpers

Full wheel covers

Fabric upholstery

Chrome inside door handles

Fixed front and rear headrests

Digitised instrument cluster

12V socket (front)

Tilt steering

Manual AC

Internally adjustable ORVMs

Keyless entry

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Height-adjustable driver seat

All four power windows

A four-speaker music system

10.2-inch touchscreen system

Connected car tech

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

Optional black roof

Stylised wheel covers

Front fog lamps

Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

ORVMs with turn indicators

Leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Cooled glovebox

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto AC

Electrically operated ORVMs

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Rain-sensing wipers Digitised instrument cluster Height adjustable driver’s seat

All four power windows

Seven-inch touchscreen

Four tweeters + four speakers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Reversing camera

Dual airbags

TPMS

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors Optional black roof

Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillights

Shark fin antenna

Stylised wheel covers

ORVMs with turn indicators

Dual-tone interior

Leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Cooled glovebox

Auto AC

Electrically operated ORVMs

Cruise control

Rain-sensing wipers

Digitised instrument cluster

Height adjustable driver’s seat

All four power windows

Seven-inch touchscreen

Four tweeters + four speakers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Dual front airbags

Reversing camera

Corner stability control

TPMS

All three models get some common features including full wheel covers, digitised instrument cluster and height-adjustable driver’s seat.

While the eC3 gets a manual AC and fabric upholstery, Tata has equipped its models with features like auto climate control and leatherette seats in the top trims.

The eC3 offers the biggest display of the three EVs. It has a 10.2-inch unit compared to the seven-inch display on the Tata EVs. The Citroen EV also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity that’s not yet on offer on the all-electric Tiago and Tigor.

The Tata EVs also offer a reversing camera, while the Tigor EV also gets corner stability control.

Related: Top 7 EVs Coming To India In 2023

Price

Citroen eC3 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Range Rs 8.99 lakh (expected starting price) Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

The Citroen eC3 is expected to be priced at a premium over the smaller Tata Tiago EV while being more affordable than the Tigor EV.

Read More on : Tiago AMT