While its bodyshell was rated as ‘stable’ and capable of withstanding further loadings, it scored so low due to a lack of safety features and the poor protection

Citroen eC3 gets 0 stars in adult safety and 1 star in child occupant protection.

It scored 20.86 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection.

The Citroen EV got 10.55 out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Safety features only include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Prices range from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Citroen eC3 electric hatchback has received a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection and one star for child occupant safety in the latest round of crash tests conducted by the Global NCAP. The eC3’s safety assessment is amongst the final tests in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign as all India-spec models will soon be subjected to the Bharat NCAP’s crash tests.

Adult Occupant Protection (20.86 out of 34 points)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

The Citroen eC3 offered ‘good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. However, protection to the driver’s chest was rated ‘weak,’ and the passenger’s chest received ‘poor’ protection. The protection offered to the driver’s knees was termed as ‘marginal,’ while that for the passenger’s knees showed ‘good’ protection.

The driver’s tibias showed ‘marginal and good’ protection while the passenger’s tibias showed ‘good’ protection. Its footwell area was deemed to be ‘unstable.’ That said, its bodyshell was declared as ‘stable’ and it was described to be capable of withstanding further loadings.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

Under the side impact test, protection to the head was deemed to be ‘marginal,’ while that for the chest was ‘adequate.’ The eC3 offered ‘good’ protection to the abdomen and pelvis of the adult occupants.

Side Pole Impact

No side pole impact test was conducted as Citroen doesn’t offer the eC3 with side airbags as yet. That said, the French marque has announced that all models in its Indian lineup will come with six airbags as standard starting July 2024.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

The Citroen EV doesn’t offer ESC, which is a minimum requirement from GNCAP these days, as standard. Also, the seatbelt restraint system did not meet the testing agency’s minimum requirements. All these reasons combined resulted in a 0-star rating for the electric hatchback.

Child Occupant Protection (10.55 out of 49 points)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

The child seat for the 3-year-old was installed facing forward and it could not manage to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact. On the other hand, the child seat for the 1.5-year-old dummy, which was facing rearward, was able to provide full protection to the head.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

Its side impact showed full protection, although the head was exposed to injuries sustained during the crash.

The eC3 does not get 3-point seatbelts in all seating positions or even two ISOFIX mounts as standard. Citroen hasn’t provided it with the possibility to disconnect the passenger airbag in case a rearward facing child seat is to be installed in this position.

Safety Kit Of The Citroen eC3

Citroen has equipped the eC3 with just a few basic safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and front seatbelt reminders.

The Citroen eC3 is sold in three broad variants: Live, Feel and Shine. It is priced from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.

