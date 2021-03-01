Citroen C5 Aircross To Get 5 Years Or 50,000 Kms Complimentary Maintenance

Modified On Mar 02, 2021 12:47 PM By Tarun for Citroen C5 Aircross

This seems like a great deal but there’s a catch to it

Bookings for the C5 Aircross are now open for a token of Rs 50,000.

Those who buy/book it before April 6 can avail a complimentary maintenance of 5 years or 50,000 kms whichever is earlier.

Besides this, Citroen is also expected to offer a standard warranty.

The launch will happen in the coming days.

It comes with a 177PS 2.0-litre diesel, mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Citroen has opened the bookings of the C5 Aircross SUV, its debut product in India. You can book it from today at La Maison Citroen dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The manufacturer plans to open 10 showrooms in major cities of the country. Most of the details except the prices, which will be out in the coming days, have been revealed.

Along with this, Citroen is also offering a complimentary maintenance of 5 years or 50,000 kilometres, whichever comes earlier. Those who will buy/book the car until April 6 will be eligible for this unique benefit.

Citroen C5 Aircross gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177PS and 400Nm, paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic. The fuel efficiency has been rated at 18.6 kmpl, which is best in the mid-size SUV segment.

Features onboard include LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, 3 independent full-size three rear seats with slide, recline and folding, dual-zone climate control, rain sensing wipers, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, park assist and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety is covered by six airbags, blind spot monitor, traction control modes, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, ESP and a rear parking camera.

The C5 Aircross is expected to be priced starting from Rs 28 lakh. It will compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.