  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsBase-spec Citroen C5 Aircross vs Top-spec Jeep Compass: Which SUV Offers Better Value?
English | हिंदी

Base-spec Citroen C5 Aircross vs Top-spec Jeep Compass: Which SUV Offers Better Value?

Modified On Feb 07, 2021 03:54 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross

  • 14729 Views
  • Write a comment

While the Citroen SUV launch is some weeks away, here’s how its feature list compares to one of its direct rivals

Citroen will make its Indian debut with the C5 Aircross in March. It will be entering the premium SUV segment where one of its key rivals will be the Jeep Compass. The base-spec C5 Aircross Feel variant is expected to be priced at Rs 28 lakh. Since we have its detailed feature list, let’s compare it to the similarly priced Compass S diesel automatic variant.

Before we dive into the feature details, these are the dimensions and engine specifications of the two SUVs:

 

Citroen C5 Aircross

Jeep Compass

Length

4500mm

4405mm

Width

2099mm

1818mm

Height

1710mm

1640mm

Wheelbase

2730mm

2636mm

Wheel Size

18-inch alloys

18-inch alloys

The Citroen is larger than the Compass by every measure, which should make it a more spacious offering as well.

Engines

The C5 Aircross will be a diesel-only offering so we’ll be comparing it with the diesel-powered Compass Model S:

 

C5 Aircross

Compass Model S

Engine

2.0-litre diesel

2.0-litre diesel

Power

177PS

170PS

Torque

400Nm

350Nm

Transmission

8-speed AT

9-speed AT

Drivetrain

FWD

AWD

Both SUVs get a 2.0-litre diesel engine but the upcoming French SUV offers more power and torque than the Jeep offering. But the Compass gets the advantage of an all-wheel-drive drivetrain to support its off-roading prowess, unlike the relatively urbanised C5 Aircross.

Citroen C5 Aircross Feel vs Jeep Compass Model S (diesel)

 

C5 Aircross Feel

Compass Model S

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 28 lakh (expected)

Rs 28.29 lakh

Common features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

Infotainment

  • LED taillamps

  • Auto headlamps

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Front fog lamps with cornering

  • LED DRLs

  • Leather upholstery

  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button engine start-stop

  • Idle engine stop-start

  • Cruise control

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Electronic parking brake

  • 6 airbags

  • Stability control 

  • Hill assist, 

  • Hill descent control, 

  • Traction control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensor

  • Touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speakers

What the C5 Aircross Feel offers over the Compass Model S: Park assist for auto-guidance into parking bays and with parallel parking (only brake and accelerator pedal inputs required as it steers itself), front parking sensors, larger digital instrument display (12.3-inch screen compared to Compass’ 10.2-inch screen) and three individually-adjustable (recline, slide and fold) modular rear seats.

What the Compass Model S offers over C5 Aircross Feel: 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front passenger seat, larger touchscreen infotainment display (10.1-inches) with connected car tech, Alpine 9-speaker audio system, Jeep’s 4X4 drive modes, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, LED projector headlamps, dual pane sunroof and powered tailgate.

Also read: Jeep Compass Facelift vs Tata Harrier vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Tucson: What Do The Prices Say?

Verdict

The Compass offers a lot more tech and features than the C5 Aircross at roughly the same price point. On paper, the top-spec Jeep SUV packs much more value for money while the Citroen offers more rear seat practicality in its base spec. We believe Citroen should ideally price the C5 Aircross' base-spec Feel variant at Rs 25 lakh to compete with the Compass' top-spec Model S variant.

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Citroen C5 Aircross

Read Full News
  • Jeep Compass
  • Citroen C5 Aircross
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?