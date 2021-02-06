Base-spec Citroen C5 Aircross vs Top-spec Jeep Compass: Which SUV Offers Better Value?

Modified On Feb 07, 2021 03:54 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross

While the Citroen SUV launch is some weeks away, here’s how its feature list compares to one of its direct rivals

Citroen will make its Indian debut with the C5 Aircross in March. It will be entering the premium SUV segment where one of its key rivals will be the Jeep Compass. The base-spec C5 Aircross Feel variant is expected to be priced at Rs 28 lakh. Since we have its detailed feature list, let’s compare it to the similarly priced Compass S diesel automatic variant.

Before we dive into the feature details, these are the dimensions and engine specifications of the two SUVs:

Citroen C5 Aircross Jeep Compass Length 4500mm 4405mm Width 2099mm 1818mm Height 1710mm 1640mm Wheelbase 2730mm 2636mm Wheel Size 18-inch alloys 18-inch alloys

The Citroen is larger than the Compass by every measure, which should make it a more spacious offering as well.

Engines

The C5 Aircross will be a diesel-only offering so we’ll be comparing it with the diesel-powered Compass Model S:

C5 Aircross Compass Model S Engine 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Power 177PS 170PS Torque 400Nm 350Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 9-speed AT Drivetrain FWD AWD

Both SUVs get a 2.0-litre diesel engine but the upcoming French SUV offers more power and torque than the Jeep offering. But the Compass gets the advantage of an all-wheel-drive drivetrain to support its off-roading prowess, unlike the relatively urbanised C5 Aircross.

Citroen C5 Aircross Feel vs Jeep Compass Model S (diesel)

C5 Aircross Feel Compass Model S Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 28 lakh (expected) Rs 28.29 lakh

Common features:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Safety Infotainment LED taillamps

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Front fog lamps with cornering

LED DRLs Leather upholstery

Power-adjustable driver’s seat Dual-zone climate control

Rear AC vents

Keyless entry

Push-button engine start-stop

Idle engine stop-start

Cruise control

Digital instrument cluster Electronic parking brake

6 airbags

Stability control

Hill assist,

Hill descent control,

Traction control

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Tyre pressure monitor

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensor Touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speakers

What the C5 Aircross Feel offers over the Compass Model S: Park assist for auto-guidance into parking bays and with parallel parking (only brake and accelerator pedal inputs required as it steers itself), front parking sensors, larger digital instrument display (12.3-inch screen compared to Compass’ 10.2-inch screen) and three individually-adjustable (recline, slide and fold) modular rear seats.

What the Compass Model S offers over C5 Aircross Feel: 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front passenger seat, larger touchscreen infotainment display (10.1-inches) with connected car tech, Alpine 9-speaker audio system, Jeep’s 4X4 drive modes, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, LED projector headlamps, dual pane sunroof and powered tailgate.

Verdict

The Compass offers a lot more tech and features than the C5 Aircross at roughly the same price point. On paper, the top-spec Jeep SUV packs much more value for money while the Citroen offers more rear seat practicality in its base spec. We believe Citroen should ideally price the C5 Aircross' base-spec Feel variant at Rs 25 lakh to compete with the Compass' top-spec Model S variant.