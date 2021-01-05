Citroen C5 Aircross India-Spec SUV Reveal On February 1

Modified On Jan 05, 2021 11:39 AM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen’s first product for India is expected to be a diesel-only offering with prices to begin from around Rs 30 lakh onwards

Citroen was expected to enter the Indian market in 2020 but was pushed to 2021.

Debut product will be the C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV with a likely launch by March 2021.

The C5 could be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine only with an automatic transmission.

It will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

The C5 Aircross will likely be priced from Rs 30 lakh onwards.

A new player inthe premium mid-size SUV segment is due to arrive in 2021, this time from Citroen. The French carmaker was expected to enter India in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. Citroen is still on track to launch its made-for-India sub-4m SUV, which we’ve spied testing, but the debut product will be the C5 Aircross. It will be unveiled in its India-spec avatar on February 1.

The C5 could get a diesel engine only at launch, which will likely be the 2.0-litre unit that makes 176PS and 400Nm mated to an 8-speed automatic in its European spec. A petrol engine option may not be available here at launch.

As a premium offering , it will likely be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, the C5 Aircross could feature multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors and electronic stability control.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq. It will be locally assembled and is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 30 lakh.