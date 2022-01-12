Citroen C5 Aircross Gets A Classier-looking Facelift

Modified On Jan 12, 2022 07:14 PM By Tarun for Citroen C5 Aircross

The SUV gets significant cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior with new features

The facelifted C5 Aircross gets a refreshed front profile with a new grille, redesigned bumper and new LED headlights.

Changes to the side and rear profile include new alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

The cabin receives a new centre console with redesigned AC vents and switches for the gear lever and traction control modes.

New features include more comfortable seats with extra high-density foam and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

India launch likely in 2023.

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has been unveiled in Europe, where it will go on sale by the second quarter of 2022. The SUV receives a mid-cycle facelift which gives it a reprofiled exterior and some changes to the cabin as well.

The major changes are seen on the front fascia, which looks sharper and classier than before. It gets new gloss black grille lines flanking the double Chevron logo. The lines further flow into split LED DRLs sitting between the refreshed split LED headlamps.

The front bumper has also been redesigned with longer vertical and larger lower air intakes and a silver bumper lip. The fog lamp housing, however, remains the same. The side profile remains largely unchanged save for the new dual-tone alloy wheels. The only change made to the rear profile is the new LED tail light graphics. Also, the SUV is now available in a new Eclipse Blue shade.

The cabin of the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross gets a completely refreshed centre console. There’s the new free-standing and bigger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an additional USB charging port, and a new positioning for the centre AC vents. The gear lever and traction control mode knob have been replaced by smaller switches. It also gets more comfortable seats with an extra 15mm layer of high-density foam as claimed by Citroen.

The existing set of features include dual zone climate control, powered front seats with massage function (only for driver), independent rear seats with slide and recline function, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, six airbags, traction control modes, and a 360-degree camera. The European-spec model also features ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) with adaptive cruise control, park assist, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The facelift continues with the existing set of petrol and diesel engines. There’s also an option of a PHEV (plugged-in hybrid EV) variant, which produces a combined power output of 225PS. The PHEV variant offers a pure electric driving mode with a range of up to 38 miles (62 kilometres).

We expect Citroen to launch the updated C5 Aircross in India as well, possibly in 2023. It should get the same set of upgrades continuing with its sole 177PS 2-litre diesel and 8-speed automatic combination. The facelifted model will demand a premium over the current price range of Rs 32.23 lakh to Rs 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Volkswagen Tiguan , Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass .

