Here’s The Citroen C3 All Dolled Up For Its Launch

Published On Jan 10, 2022 02:12 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

The C3 will be Citroen’s first mass-market offering for India

The spied model looks like a mid-spec variant without alloy wheels, side body cladding, and fog lamps.

To feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instrument cluster.

Likely to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected price is between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The upcoming Citroen C3 has been spotted undisguised for the first time in a near-production-ready version ahead of its launch in the first half of this year.

The spied C3 looks identical to the model that was globally unveiled in September 2021, albeit in a mid-spec variant as it was sporting steel wheels and covers. Also missing onboard are fog lamps, side body cladding, and silver finish for the rear skid plate.

The C3’s styling is that of a cross hatch inspired by its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. It will be offered with 10 colour options, including many dual-tone shades.

Features onboard the C3 include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and a dedicated smartphone holder. More details on the features are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

The engine specifications are unknown but we expect it to get naturally-aspirated and turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.