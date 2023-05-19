Modified On May 19, 2023 05:15 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3

In Nepal, the hatchback is offered in two variants: Live and Feel

The Nepal-spec Citroen C3 misses out on the top-spec Shine trim and turbo-petrol engine.

It only gets the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that makes 82PS and 115Nm.

Gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual climate control and dual front airbags.

Prices start from NPR 36.25 lakh, which roughly equates to INR 22.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen C3 hatchback made for India and Brazil has made its way to our geographic neighbour, Nepal. It is being offered in two variants: Live and Feel. But it does not get the top-spec Shine variant that was recently introduced in India.

Price

Variant Price (NPR) Price (INR) Live NPR 36.25 lakh Rs 22.62 lakh Feel Vibe Pack NPR 37.99 lakh Rs 23.71 lakh

The NPR prices are introductory, ex-showroom

The C3 is much pricier in Nepal, perhaps due to the country’s own economic policies. Meanwhile, the same French hatchback is priced in India from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom), which would convert to around NPR 9.88 lakh to NPR 14.30 lakh.

Powertrain

In Nepal, the C3 hatchback is only offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that churns out 82PS and 115Nm and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. However, it does not get the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS and 190Nm) that is offered with the India-spec Citroen C3.

Features & Safety

The Nepal-spec C3 offers features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, manual climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors.

But due to the absence of the turbo engine and the top-spec Shine variant, it misses out on features like power-adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, day/ night IRVM, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview camera.

In India, the Citroen C3 competes against the likes of the Maruti Wagon R, Celerio and Tata Tiago and is an alternative to the likes of Tata Punch or Hyundai Exter .

