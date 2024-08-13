Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price Comparison
Modified On Aug 13, 2024 06:23 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV
The Curvv EV comes with two battery pack options – 45 kWh and 55 kWh – while the ZS EV is being offered with a single 50.3 kWh battery pack option
The Tata Curvv EV has entered the electric compact SUV space starting from Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). It's the first mass-market electric SUV-coupe in India which rivals the MG ZS EV compact electric SUV. Here’s how both the EVs fare against each other in terms of prices.
Tata Curvv EV
MG ZS EV
Creative 45 - Rs 17.49 lakh
Accomplished 45 - Rs 18.49 lakh
Executive - Rs 18.98 lakh
Accomplished 55 - Rs 19.25 lakh
Accomplished+ S 45 - Rs 19.29 lakh
Accomplished+ S 55 - Rs 19.99 lakh
Excite Pro - Rs 19.98 lakh
Empowered+ 55 - Rs 21.25 lakh
Empowered+ A 55 - Rs 21.99 lakh
Exclusive Plus - Rs 24.23 lakh
Exclusive Plus (100-year edition) - Rs 24.43 lakh
Essence - Rs 25.23 lakh
45 - 45 kWh Battery Pack (Medium Range)
44 - 55 kWh Battery Pack (Long Range)
Key Takeaways
-
The Curvv EV’s base variant is more affordable by nearly Rs 1.50 lakh compared to the corresponding variant of the MG ZS EV. Similarly, the price difference between their top-spec variants is more than Rs 3 lakh.
-
The Accomplished 55 (55 kWh battery pack) variant of the Curvv EV is priced closely to the entry-level Executive variant of the MG ZS EV, with the Curvv EV being Rs 27,000 more expensive.
-
By Rs 27,000 paying extra, you get a larger battery pack and more features on the Curvv EV’s Accomplished 55 variant over the ZS EV’s executive trim. The advantages include a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker sound system, V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging functionalities, and leatherette upholstery.
-
The mids-spec Accomplished+ S 55 variant of the Curvv EV is priced closest to the mid-spec Excite Pro variant of the ZS EV, with a difference of just Rs 1,000. This mid-spec variant of the Curvv EV has additional features like a wireless phone charger, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, and V2V & V2L, over the ZS EV’s Excite Pro variant.
Also Check Out: Tata Curvv EV Entry-level Creative Variant Explained In 7 Images
-
When it comes to the top-spec models, the Curvv EV clearly wins over MG ZS EV by offering more features as it’s more affordable by over Rs 3 lakh. It gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, powered tailgate with gesture control, and acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS), which alerts pedestrians on the road while the car is in motion with under 20 kmph.
-
The ZS EV, on the other hand, has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a smaller 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a 6-way powered driver seat. Both cars here get a panoramic sunroof.
-
The Curvv.ev 55 LR (long range) uses a 55 kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor which makes 167 PS and 215 Nm. The Curvv.ev 45 MR (medium range) on other hand features a 45 kWh battery pack paired with a 150 PS electric motor with the same torque output. The former offer an MIDC claimed range of 502 km, while the latter has claimed range of up to 585 km.
-
MG has equipped the ZS EV with a 50.3 kWh battery pack coupled with a more powerful electric motor which makes 177 PS and 280 Nm. This electric SUV delivers a claimed range of 461 km, which is lower than the both MR and LR variants of the Curvv EV.
-
When it comes to safety, both EVs here are equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, and lane keep assist.
-
The Curvv EV here additionally gets a blind view monitoring which can be viewed on both infotainment screen and driver’s display.
