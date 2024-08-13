Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price Comparison

The Tata Curvv EV has entered the electric compact SUV space starting from Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). It's the first mass-market electric SUV-coupe in India which rivals the MG ZS EV compact electric SUV. Here’s how both the EVs fare against each other in terms of prices.

45 - 45 kWh Battery Pack (Medium Range)

44 - 55 kWh Battery Pack (Long Range)

The Curvv EV’s base variant is more affordable by nearly Rs 1.50 lakh compared to the corresponding variant of the MG ZS EV. Similarly, the price difference between their top-spec variants is more than Rs 3 lakh.

The Accomplished 55 (55 kWh battery pack) variant of the Curvv EV is priced closely to the entry-level Executive variant of the MG ZS EV, with the Curvv EV being Rs 27,000 more expensive.

By Rs 27,000 paying extra, you get a larger battery pack and more features on the Curvv EV’s Accomplished 55 variant over the ZS EV’s executive trim. The advantages include a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker sound system, V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging functionalities, and leatherette upholstery.