China’s Great Wall Motors (Haval SUVs) To Manufacture Cars In Chevrolet’s (General Motors) Old Plant

“When one leaves another arrives,” this Paulo Coelho quote seems apt for the General Motors production facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra. GM will be selling this factory to Great Wall Motors, the Chinese manufacturer that is poised to start its Indian innings next year. Before that, GWM will showcase an expansive set of cars at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo to familiarize Indian customers with its brands and models.

GM’s facility was being used to manufacture cars meant for exports since its exit from India in 2017. Its other facility in Halol, Gujarat, has already been sold to MG Motor India (SAIC), where the British car maker is now producing the Hector.

The Chinese and American automakers have signed a binding term sheet but are still waiting for necessary regulatory approval from Indian authorities. So expect production to start by the second half of 2020.

Apart from revealing its market plan for India, Great Wall Motor will showcase its Haval brand of SUVs alongside some new EVs at the Auto Expo. All in all, GWM is expected to showcase at least 10 models, including the Haval H6 (which will rival the MG Hector and Mahindra XUV500), the Haval F7 (Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson rival), and the Haval H9 that will take on full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The Chinese carmaker will also mark the India debut for the world’s most affordable electric car, the Ora R1 EV, at the expo. To know its expected prices and all that we expect from GWM, click here.

As for General Motors, it had abandoned its Indian sales operations in 2017 but continues to export cars from its Talegaon plants to some Latin American countries. GM has officially assured customers that it will continue to honour warranties and provide after-sales service and parts as and when required.