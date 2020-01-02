Great Wall Motors Teases Its India Arrival

Published On Jan 02, 2020 04:46 PM By Sonny

The Chinese carmaker will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo

Great Wall Motors is set to enter the Indian automarket soon.

It will showcase an SUV-heavy lineup at the Auto Expo in February 2020.

GWM India is likely to enter the market with the Haval H6 mid-size SUV to rival the likes of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

The Haval brand is expected to enter the market in 2021.

A few new names looking to enter the Indian automotive market are expected to attend the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. Among them is Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors (GWM), who has teased its official arrival with a tweet from its new handle: ’Namaste India! All set for great things ahead.’

GWM is expected to bring more than 10 models from its extensive portfolio to the Expo. The Chinese carmaker may showcase some of its EVs too. GWM’s Twitter cover features the ORA R1 electric compact car. It will likely focus on introducing SUVs when entering the market.

The Chinese carmaker is expected to arrive in India with an SUV offering called the Haval H6, probably in 2021. The H6 is a mid-size SUV, which will likely be positioned against the likes of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. It is available with two turbo-petrol engines in the global market: a 1.5-litre motor(163PS/280Nm) and a 2.0-litre unit(190PS/340Nm), both mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

