Great Wall Motors At Auto Expo 2020: What To Expect

Brace yourself to see the Haval F7 at the expo as well. The 4.6m-long SUV is a competitor to the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and is available with either a 2.0-litre or 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engines that can be had a 7-speed DCT. There’s also a coupe version of the same, christened F7X.