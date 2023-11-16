Modified On Nov 16, 2023 04:26 PM By Ansh for Honda Elevate

The compact SUV has been recently launched in Japan as the new WR-V

Gets a black front grille with chrome garnish as part of the accessories.

Honda is also offering convenience features like dash cam, auto-folding ORVMs and rearview camera as accessories.

Gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the India-spec version.

Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Honda Elevate, launched in India earlier this year as Honda’s third model, has now been launched in Japan by the name of the Honda WR-V. We did a detailed report on all the accessories you get with the India-spec Elevate; however, the carmaker is offering a different array of exterior accessories in Japan, which you can check out here.

Accessories

Front Grille: The standard variant of the Honda Elevate in Japan comes with the same grille as the India-spec version, but Honda is offering an optional grille, which comes with thick vertical slats and chrome all around, as an accessory. It gives the SUV a far meaner look than the usual version.

Chrome Garnishes: The basic accessory you get with any car is garnishing on all corners, and the same is offered with the Japanese iteration of the Elevate. Customers can get chrome garnish on the front bumper, along the bottom edge of the doors, on the rear bumper and around the fog lamps.

More chrome garnish is being offered on the front fender which houses the “WR-V’ logo and on the sidestep, which has an illuminated 'WR-V' logo.

Chrome Exhaust Finish: The standard Elevate, or the WR-V, comes with a black exhaust pipe, over which, customers can get a chrome finish attachment that protrudes outwards a bit more.

Lastly, Honda is also offering a decal for the fuel lid, and a projector lamp for the front doors, that projects the new “WR-V” logo on the ground.

Other Accessories Boot Storage Board

Reverse Parking Camera

Dashcam

Auto Folding ORVMs

LED Fog Lights

Apart from the cosmetic details, Honda also offers some practicality and convenience equipment as accessories listed above. While features like a rear parking camera, auto-folding ORVMs and LED fog lamps are being offered as optional equipment, they’re available with the higher variants of the India-spec Honda Elevate from the factory.

Japanese Elevate Powertrain Details

Honda hasn’t revealed the output figures of the new Japan-spec WR-V based on the Elevate, but it gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the India-spec version. This unit churns out 121 PS and 148 Nm, and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed CVT. The WR-V in Japan will most likely only come with the CVT option.

Features & Safety

There are some differences between the India-spec Elevate and the WR-V in Japan when it comes to the cabin and features. It gets an all-black cabin unlike the brown upholstery of the Honda Elevate sold here, and a different touchscreen unit while missing out on a sunroof and wireless phone charger.

It comes with other comforts like automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and auto emergency braking.

India-spec Elevate Price & Rivals

In India, the Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It is a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor.

