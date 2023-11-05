Modified On Nov 06, 2023 01:37 PM By Ansh for Kia Seltos

On paper, the Honda Elevate has the biggest boot space, but is it the most usable?

The Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyoya Hydyder were with us recently for some tests, and we decided to check how much luggage can be stored in the boot of each of these compact SUVs. We tested all cars side by side, and here's what we found out:

As seen in the reel above, having a bigger boot doesn’t necessarily mean space for more luggage. The design and ergonomics of the boot play a big role in how many bags you can store. The reason these cars were tested together is not only because they are of the same segment, but also because all of them are family SUVs trying to offer different experiences with their variety of powertrain options.

All 4 SUVs are priced in the same ballpark with prices starting from around Rs 11 lakh.

Ex-showroom Price Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Volkswagen Taigun Toyota Hyryder Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh Rs 10.86 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

The most easily accessible model is the Toyota Hyryder, but only by a small margin. Going for its hybrid variants will cost you at least Rs 16.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Thats about Rs 46,000 more than the price of the top-spec Honda Elevate, which is by far the most affordable offering in the segment. That said, the most expensive compact SUV here is the Kia Seltos.

