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    Check Out The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift From Every Angle In Images

    Let’s take a deeper dive into the latest Mercedes flagship features.

    Published On Jun 15, 2026 08:18 PM By Adarsh

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    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    Over 54 years, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now in its 7th-generation. The latest iteration of the S-Class ups the luxury game with comfort tech and features. Here is the 2026 Mercedes S-Class facelift explained in images:

    2026 Mercedes S-Class: Exterior

    Front

    The front of the S-Class is a statement that you’ve arrived. The one on display is the S 450e Manufacktur Edition AMG-Line, which is the more expensive variant of the two S-Classes being launched in India. 

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    • The front grille is illuminated and has been made larger than the previous version. 

    • The headlamps get the Mercedes 3-pointed stars. Two each! 

    • Front radar sensors are subtly hidden behind a plastic panel on the grille.

    • Air vents on the bumper channeling air around the front wheels for better airflow.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    • Front headlamps can light up to 600 meters, 40 percent more than the outgoing model. (In high beam)

    Side

    • The side profile of the S-Class remains largely unchanged. Ravishing and regal.

    • Flush-fitting auto-door handles were new to this generation, improving aero efficiency.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    • New indicator light design on the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) harks back to the early 2010s generation of Mercedes’.

    • 20-spoke alloy wheels give this land yacht a sporty visual character.

    Rear

    • The rear of the new S-Class also remains mostly similar to the outgoing model. However, the facelift now gets tail lamps in the form of 3 pointed stars. And generously, 3 on each side.

    • The chrome trim that connects the headlamps is now slightly slimmer and sleeker.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    • The dual exhaust tips on either side of the bumper houses are real and houses two shy exhaust pipes hiding inside.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class: Interior

    • The talking point of a full size luxury car of course includes Ottoman seats with ventilation, heating, massage functions and an extra soft headrest pillow.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    • Dual-wireless chargers with ventilation to keep the phones cool.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    • Touch controls on the streering still remains.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    • Driver facing camera to track drowsiness and driver attention.

    • B-pillar mounted and center console mounted rear-AC vents.

    Smaller Details:

    Air vents have surrounding ambient lighting and enhance the lighting effect when reflected against the metallic finish on the actual vents.

    Digital remotes for each rear-seat passengers to control the rear blinds, seat orientation, massage functions, entertainment and mood lighting.

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    2026 Mercedes S-Class: Features and Safety

    The Mercedes S-Class already comes packed with the cutting edge feature comforts and automotive technology being the flagship Mercedes. However, highlights and features include, augmented reality (AR) heads-up-display (HUD), 4.5-degree rear-wheel steer (upgradable to 10-degrees. The S-Class also includes top of the line luxury features like rear seat entertainment, motorised sunblinds for all side and rear windows, dual-sunroof and rear seat Ottoman function with massage.

    Safety package includes 15 airbags, level-2 advanced driver assist system (ADAS), active-brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS)

    2026 Mercedes S-Class: Powertrains

    The new S-Class is the first Mercedes in India to be a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). This includes a 3-litre engine with a 22kWh hybrid-battery system. Mercedes claims the S 450e has 115 km of pure electric range; however, on the WLTP test cycle. 

    2026 Mercedes S-Class

    The detailed powertrain information is as follows:

    Engine

    3-litre turbo petrol hybrid

    Power

    435 PS

    Torque

    680 Nm

    Transmission

    9-speed AT*

    *AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

    2026 Mercedes S-Class: Price And Rivals

    The 2026 Mercedes S-Class S 450e has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.2 crore ex showroom onwards. This is for the Launch Edition of the S-Class. 

    The S-Class currently goes against the BMW 7-Series which makes it only two models in the full size luxury sedan segment in India.

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