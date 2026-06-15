Check Out The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift From Every Angle In Images

Over 54 years, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now in its 7th-generation. The latest iteration of the S-Class ups the luxury game with comfort tech and features. Here is the 2026 Mercedes S-Class facelift explained in images:

2026 Mercedes S-Class: Exterior

Front

The front of the S-Class is a statement that you’ve arrived. The one on display is the S 450e Manufacktur Edition AMG-Line, which is the more expensive variant of the two S-Classes being launched in India.

The front grille is illuminated and has been made larger than the previous version.

The headlamps get the Mercedes 3-pointed stars. Two each!

Front radar sensors are subtly hidden behind a plastic panel on the grille.

Air vents on the bumper channeling air around the front wheels for better airflow.

Front headlamps can light up to 600 meters, 40 percent more than the outgoing model. (In high beam)

Side

The side profile of the S-Class remains largely unchanged. Ravishing and regal.

Flush-fitting auto-door handles were new to this generation, improving aero efficiency.

New indicator light design on the outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) harks back to the early 2010s generation of Mercedes’.

20-spoke alloy wheels give this land yacht a sporty visual character.

Rear

The rear of the new S-Class also remains mostly similar to the outgoing model. However, the facelift now gets tail lamps in the form of 3 pointed stars. And generously, 3 on each side.

The chrome trim that connects the headlamps is now slightly slimmer and sleeker.

The dual exhaust tips on either side of the bumper houses are real and houses two shy exhaust pipes hiding inside.

2026 Mercedes S-Class: Interior

The talking point of a full size luxury car of course includes Ottoman seats with ventilation, heating, massage functions and an extra soft headrest pillow.

Dual-wireless chargers with ventilation to keep the phones cool.

Touch controls on the streering still remains.

Driver facing camera to track drowsiness and driver attention.

B-pillar mounted and center console mounted rear-AC vents.

Smaller Details: Air vents have surrounding ambient lighting and enhance the lighting effect when reflected against the metallic finish on the actual vents. Digital remotes for each rear-seat passengers to control the rear blinds, seat orientation, massage functions, entertainment and mood lighting.

2026 Mercedes S-Class: Features and Safety

The Mercedes S-Class already comes packed with the cutting edge feature comforts and automotive technology being the flagship Mercedes. However, highlights and features include, augmented reality (AR) heads-up-display (HUD), 4.5-degree rear-wheel steer (upgradable to 10-degrees. The S-Class also includes top of the line luxury features like rear seat entertainment, motorised sunblinds for all side and rear windows, dual-sunroof and rear seat Ottoman function with massage.

Safety package includes 15 airbags, level-2 advanced driver assist system (ADAS), active-brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS)

2026 Mercedes S-Class: Powertrains

The new S-Class is the first Mercedes in India to be a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). This includes a 3-litre engine with a 22kWh hybrid-battery system. Mercedes claims the S 450e has 115 km of pure electric range; however, on the WLTP test cycle.

The detailed powertrain information is as follows:

Engine 3-litre turbo petrol hybrid Power 435 PS Torque 680 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT*

*AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

2026 Mercedes S-Class: Price And Rivals

The 2026 Mercedes S-Class S 450e has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.2 crore ex showroom onwards. This is for the Launch Edition of the S-Class.

The S-Class currently goes against the BMW 7-Series which makes it only two models in the full size luxury sedan segment in India.