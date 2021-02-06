Cars To Watch Out For In February 2021

Published On Feb 06, 2021 01:50 PM By Sonny for Tata New Safari

Which new cars are expected to enter the Indian market this month?

The second month of the year will see a couple of key new launches in the Indian automotive space. It is not expected to be as busy as January or March but here are the important cars to watch out for this month:

Launches

Tata Safari

Expected prices: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

Rivals: MG Hector Plus, 2021 Mahindra XUV500 (upcoming)

The all-new Safari is Tata’s new flagship, three-row SUV offering. It borrows a lot from the Harrier in terms of the powertrain, its underpinnings, styling and most feature comforts. The Safari will be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. Its side and rear styling makes it visually distinctive from the 5-seater Harrier SUV. You can also check out our first drive impressions of the Safari here.

2021 MG ZS EV

Expected prices: Rs 21 lakh to Rs 24 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Kona Electric

MG is bringing the ZS EV electric SUV to India with model year 2021 updates in February. The 2021 model update is expected to add a few new features along with an improved battery system. It is unlikely to get any visual updates over the current model. The current model has a claimed range of 340km with an electric motor rated at 143PS and 353Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift

Expected prices: Rs 5.50 lakh to 8 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Triber

The global-spec Swift hatchback has been given a facelift which debuted in Japan in mid-2020. It is now coming to India and has already been spied on our roads. The updates include mild cosmetic tweaks to the front fascia along with added features for comfort and safety. It is also expected to get the Dualjet version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine, as seen in the Baleno, which should offer an extra 7PS of power (over the current 83PS) and increased efficiency thanks to the idle-engine stop-start system.

Bookings

Renault Kiger

Expected prices: Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

Rivals: Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The newest entrant to the sub-4m SUV category is likely to launch here in March 2021. Bookings for the Kiger are expected to officially begin in the month of February with units already arriving at showrooms for display and test drive purposes. Unofficial pre-orders have already begun at select dealerships. Check

Citroen C5 Aircross

Expected prices: Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh

Rivals: Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan (upcoming)

French carmaker is all set to make its Indian debut with the C5 Aircross SUV. It is slated to launch in March with bookings to commence in February. This premium offering has already been unveiled in its local specification with its variant-wise details. check

Note: All expected prices listed are ex-showroom.