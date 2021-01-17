Cars News That Mattered: 2021 Jeep Compass, Tata Safari And Altroz Turbo Unveiled And More

Modified On Jan 17, 2021 09:07 AM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

This week saw Tata unveil two upcoming models, a much awaited EV brand’s registration in India, launch confirmation of a refreshed SUV and a spy shot of a popular model’s facelift

Tata Reveals Two Of Its Highly Anticipated Products

Tata Safari Officially Unveiled: We already know that the upcoming Safari SUV will share its mechanicals with the Harrier and is slated to hit showrooms in January. The carmaker has finally unveiled it in its production-spec avatar in a set of official images, revealing its key design characteristics .

Tata Altroz iTurbo Revealed: Tata entered the premium hatchback space with the Altroz in January 2020. It now looks set to take on the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI with the turbocharged version of the Altroz. When will it be launched and how many variants will it be offered in? Answers here .

Facelifted Jeep Compass Launch Confirmed

2021 Jeep Compass India Launch: The India-spec facelifted Jeep Compass was officially unveiled on January 7. It will come with a host of changes and its pre-launch bookings are already underway at dealerships as well as online. Head here to know when Jeep will announce its prices.

Facelifted Maruti Swift Makes Spy Shot Debut

2021 Maruti Swift Facelift Spied In India: Maruti is expected to launch the facelifted Swift in India in February. Ahead of its expected launch, the car has been spotted in India with minimal covering. How different will it be from the current model and what changes will it get ?

America’s EV Giant To Commence Indian Operations Soon

Tesla Registered In India: The world’s biggest EV brand, Tesla, is set to begin its operations in India soon. It has registered its Indian subsidiary as ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd.’ To know which city it has set up its headquarters in and what it plans for our market, head here .