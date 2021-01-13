Tata Altroz iTurbo Unveiled In India; Launch on January 22

Modified On Jan 14, 2021 05:06 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

Equipped with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the Altroz iTurbo is now a prime rival to the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI

Tata Altroz iTurbo pre-launch bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

It comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 110PS and 140Nm of peak torque.

As of now, a 5-speed manual gearbox is the only option

It gets no major cosmetic enhancement compared to the petrol and diesel variants.

Besides, the new top-end XZ+ trim has also been introduced.

The Altroz will now be available in XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants.

Tata has finally unveiled the Altroz iTurbo, a performance-enhanced version of your regular Altroz. The pre-bookings have started for a token amount of Rs 11,000, ahead of the launch on January 22. The units will start reaching dealerships from January 14, with test drives commencing from that day itself. The car will be available in three variants - XT, XZ and the new XZ+.

The Altroz iTurbo packs slight cosmetic enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular Altroz. As part of the upgrades, the car gets an iTurbo badging on the boot lid. The iTurbo will be available in a new Harbor blue shade, across its petrol and diesel variants. Further, the iTurbo will also feature a ‘Sport’ drive mode, two tweeters, and a blacked-out roof.

Under the hood, it gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110PS and a peak torque of 140Nm, coupled with ‘City’ and ‘Sport’ ride modes. While the engine comes paired to a 5-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is also on the cards. It produces 24PS and 27Nm more power and torque respectively compared to the naturally aspirated motor. It can achieve the 0-100 km/hr sprint in under 12 seconds. The claimed fuel efficiency is 18.13 kmpl. The Sport mode offers nearly 25% more torque for that extra punch.

Along with this, the variants of Altroz have been updated as well. The new top-of-the-range XZ+ features leatherette seats, auto-up power windows, the Doodle app on the infotainment for personalised wallpaper, connected car technology with 27 features, 70+ Hinglish (English + Hindi) voice commands, and Xpress Cool mode for climate control.

All the variants will now come in a dual-tone black and light-grey interior theme. The existing features include cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit sourced from Harman Kardon, ambient lighting, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The security quotient gets a leg-up with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

The Altroz iTurbo will rival the likes of Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI (the last two have similar power figures). Currently, the Altroz retails from Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). We are expecting the iTurbo variants to demand a premium worth a lakh compared to its petrol counterparts. If you seek something extra along with the Altroz’s balanced ride quality, the iTurbo variants look like the perfect choice.

