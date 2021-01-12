2021 Maruti Swift Facelift Spied; Launch Expected Soon

Published On Jan 12, 2021 01:15 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The hatchback is likely to get a more powerful petrol engine and a few cosmetic upgrades

The Suzuki Swift facelift was revealed last year in Japan and has now been spotted in India for the first time.

The facelift will see some cosmetic changes and possibly a few new features.

The more powerful 90PS Dualjet petrol engine is expected to come on board.

Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Swift remains one of the best selling hatchbacks in the country. The third-generation model was launched at Auto Expo 2018. Since then, it has not received any update for the Indian market. The only big change it saw in the last two years was the discontinuation of its diesel engine and the addition of a BS6 petrol engine.

Last year, Suzuki gave the Swift a facelift with cosmetic enhancements, new features, and a more powerful petrol engine. Now, for the first time, the India-spec Swift facelift has been spotted ahead of its imminent launch. Going by the spy shots, the exterior changes look very subtle as seen in the model overseas.

We can see here that it gets a dual-tone colour scheme with a black contrast roof, which will likely remain exclusive for the top-spec variants. It will flaunt a new front grille with a chrome strip splitting the grille in half. Based on these spy shots, the fog lamp housing, the alloy wheels, and bumpers seem to be carried over from the existing model.

The cabin will remain the same as earlier, except for the addition of a few features. The 2021 Maruti Swift facelift could get a new 4.2-inch colour driver display along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill-hold control for the AMT variants just like the facelifted Dzire. It will retain features such as steering-mounted audio controls, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, twin-pod analogue instrument panel, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a rear parking camera.

The facelifted model could use the more powerful 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine that also came on the Dzire facelift. This engine produces 90PS (+7PS) and 113Nm and comes equipped with an idle start-stop feature to improve fuel efficiency.

Currently, the Maruti Swift retails from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the facelift to command a slight premium over the existing price. It will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, Mahindra KUV100, and Renault Triber.

