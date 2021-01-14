2021 Tata Safari Officially Unveiled; Launch Expected Soon

Modified On Jan 14, 2021 02:24 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

Unofficial pre-bookings underway for a token of Rs 51,000

The new Tata Safari is a three-row version of the Harrier.

It is longer and taller than the Harrier with a stepped-up roofline like the original Safari.

Prices expected to be announced by the end of January.

It gets a few cosmetic changes which make it look slightly different from the Harrier.

The Safari will not get an AWD at the time of the launch but it could be introduced later.

Tata has officially released pictures of the upcoming third-generation Safari ahead of its expected launch in January. It is a three-row SUV based on the Tata Harrier, with the same engine and transmission options. Unofficial bookings are underway at select dealerships, while official bookings are set to commence soon.

The Safari has been unveiled in a new, exclusive dark blue shade. It gets a few cosmetic upgrades to differentiate itself from the Harrier. They include a chrome-finished tri-arrow grille, chrome surround for the headlamps, a silver skid plate, a ‘Safari’ inscribed functional roof rail, a flatter boot lid, a stepped-up roofline, a slightly redesigned rear bumper, a larger rear-quarter glass, a new C-pillar design as well as new LED tail lamps.

The interior has not been revealed as yet but it will follow the black-cream dual-tone theme seen on the 2020 Gravitas (near-production model). The overall layout will remain identical to the Harrier. The Safari is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier to make extra space for the third-row passengers. The stepped-up roofline will further offer an airier cabin. It will come in 6- and 7-seater options.

Features such as an electronic parking brake, connected car technology, and front parking sensors might be added. Other existing features from the Harrier such as bi-xenon headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 9-speaker JBL audio system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and an electrically adjustable driver seat will be retained. Safety will be covered by six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and a rear parking camera.

Under the bonnet, it will carry the Harrier’s 2.0-litre diesel engine. The engine produces 170PS and 350Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. AWD will not be offered at launch but could be introduced later in case of demand. The Safari will be based on the OMEGA architecture that is compatible with electrification.

The Tata Harrier retails from Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Safari is expected to demand at least a lakh over the Harrier. It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, the upcoming second-gen 2021 Mahindra XUV500, and the higher variants of the 2021 Hyundai Creta 7-seater.