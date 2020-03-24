Published On Mar 24, 2020 06:41 PM By Dhruv

Life-support equipment could be scarce in the event that the Coronavirus pandemic continues its upward trajectory

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has initiated proceedings to see how the conglomerate can help with ventilator production to combat the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic. He also offered to turn his Club Mahindra holiday resorts into temporary medical facilities.

On the back of numerous reports by epidemiologists, Anand Mahindra believes that the country has already entered stage 3 - that is community transmission - of the pandemic.

He further added that mass infections now will stress India’s medical infrastructure and the need of the hour is temporary hospitals and a lot of ventilators. He believes that a lockdown is of utmost priority to help ‘flatten the curve’ of this pandemic.

Anand Mahindra has also donated his entire salary to a fund for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged other Mahindra officials to do the same.