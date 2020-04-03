Coronavirus Update: Skoda-Volkswagen India Pledges Support For COVID-19 Facility In Pune

Published On Apr 03, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny

The carmaker will also import medical supplies, distribute food packets, and supply sanitizers to hospitals

Skoda-VW India has pledged Rs 1 crore in financial aid to help setup and support a COVID-19 facility with 1,100 beds.

This dedicated facility will be set up with Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

It is also donating over 35,000 sanitizers among three hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad, and Mumbai.

Skoda-VW is producing face masks and reusable face shields at its Chakan facility.

It is also supporting a charitable foundation in Aurangabad to distribute 50,000 food packets to the needy during this lockdown.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (as it is now called) has offered to assist in relief efforts through various means. It has pledged Rs 1 crore as financial aid towards setting up a dedicated facility that can accommodate upto 1,100 COVID-19 patients.

This 1,100-bed facility will be set up with Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. Skoda-VW states that its financial contribution is mainly for sourcing critical care equipment and essential medical consumables.

The European automaker is also producing reusable face shields at its Chakan factory for distribution among healthcare workers. Worn in conjunction with masks, these face shields are designed to be lightweight and prevent fogging. The transparent sheet that forms the shield can be used for 6 to 8 hours, sanitized, and reused. Skoda-VW is also producing face masks that have been certified for indoor and outdoor use. These will be used during ICU procedures and for COVID-19 OPD consultations.

The company is also donating over 35,000 sanitizers among Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, a government hospital in Aurangabad, and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Mumbai. Besides, Skoda-VW India is supporting the Annamitra Foundation to distribute 50,000 food packets to impoverished people in and around Aurangabad during the lockdown.

To know more about how other carmakers are helping during the COVID-19 crisis, explore our news feed and stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates.