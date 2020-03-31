Tata Trusts And Tata Sons Pledge Rs 1,500 Crore Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Published On Mar 31, 2020 05:32 PM By Dhruv

One of India’s largest business conglomerate is coming together to strengthen the Indian healthcare system during the ongoing pandemic

Ratan Tata has done it once again. The philanthropic billionaire and chairperson of Tata Trusts has once again won the hearts of many by pledging a sum of Rs 500 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund was further strengthened by a Rs 1,000 crore donation from Tata Sons, the firm that runs Tata’s automotive business.

Ratan Tata stated in a tweet that the earmarked sum would be used for the following purposes:

Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel

Respiratory systems for treating coronavirus patients

Testing kits for per capita testing

Setting up modular treatment facilities

Training of health workers and general public

In addition, the Tata Group is looking to manufacture ventilators. This will help ease the looming burden on the Indian healthcare system, which could be stressed beyond functioning if it is not strengthened before the coronavirus pandemic reaches its peak in our country.

Ratan Tata joins Anand Mahindra, his competitor in the automotive industry, in stepping up and utilising the resources at his disposal for public interest. To keep this chain flowing, we at CarDekho urge you to follow the current 21-day lockdown to the best of your abilities, and do your part in battling this pandemic.

Till the lockdown lifts, stay HOME, stay SAFE.